Space heater buying guide: What to look for and how to save

CINCINNATI — This week's brutal cold has a lot of us saying the same thing.

"I am not a fan of it. I am ready for summer," said Sammy Powell, whom we talked to while she was picking up a drive-up order at Target.

Powell said her family is trying to hold onto every bit of warmth they can.

"We put blankets under the doors, trying to cover them up," Powell said.

Many across the Tri-State are turning to space heaters to stay warm. But before you buy, there are a few things to look for so you get the most heat for your money.

Space heaters are in high demand

At Ace Hardware in Hyde Park, employees told us space heaters have been flying off the shelves.

"They have, along with everything else," said Ace Hardware employee Ed Rooch. "As many as are out there now, we've sold earlier today. Some people have come in and bought 3 or 4 heaters."

Rooch told us what's left are mostly small personal heaters, which are good for bathrooms or tight spaces.

Target in Newport still had plenty in stock when we checked Thursday, with prices ranging from about $38 to $120.

How to choose the right space heater

So how do you choose?

First, pick the right size for the room— about 10 watts per square foot is a rough guide.

Next, evaluate the different types of heaters. These include ceramic, fan-forced and infrared heaters.

Ceramic Heaters

Provide quick heating

Great for small to medium rooms

Works well for targeted heating in moderately-sized spaces

Fan-Forced Heaters

Spread heat fast throughout a space

Can be noisy during operation

Use a fan mechanism to distribute warm air quickly

Infrared Heaters

Provide direct heat that you can feel immediately on your body

Work by heating objects and people directly rather than warming the air in the room

Safety first:

The Cincinnati Fire Department (CFD) warns that safety should also be top of mind.

"Make sure they are at least three feet away from anything that could catch fire, anything that's combustible. You don't want them in the way of any foot traffic or any exits," said Danielle Allen, specialist with the CFD Fire Prevention Bureau.

Buy safe, not just cheap

Essential safety features to look for:

✔ Check for "UL" or "ETL" certification — that means the heater has been tested and meets safety standards

✔ Overheat protection

✔ Tip-over shutoff

Best deals found online

Believe it or not, the lowest prices we found all day were on Amazon.

This one is just $19 — it checks all the safety boxes… and with a Prime membership, it says it will arrive the next day.

Amazon

When shopping online, sort by "price: low to high" to quickly find the best bargains, so you don't waste your money.

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com