SNAP benefit uncertainty continues for Tri-State families despite state relief efforts

CINCINNATI — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced he would use up to $25 million in food assistance to help families who will lose SNAP benefits this weekend.

DeWine signed an executive order giving $7 million to various Ohio food banks and $18 million in emergency relief benefits to more than 630,000 Ohioans. The governor worked with the state legislature leadership to make this happen.

It comes as we are on the 30th day of the government shutdown. Now that the Senate has adjourned for the weekend, the government will remain closed, and federal welfare benefits will not be distributed.

Despite the relief coming from the state of Ohio, thousands of families in the Tri-State are still feeling uncertain about their food assistance.

I posted to Facebook, wanting to hear from you about how SNAP benefits impact your family. Dozens of people reached out to share their personal stories about what they've been going through.

Samantha Weitz has a 1-year-old daughter and is six months pregnant. She says the possible SNAP cuts come at a difficult time.

"It is very challenging. Cause I don't got that many people on my side," Weitz said. "I'm having complications with this pregnancy, and I had to go on medical leave from my job."

Watch: How local businesses are stepping up to help

How this grocery store is stepping up to help people in need

For Weitz, making ends meet was already tough.

"People I've been seeing say, 'People just need to get a job.' Well, a lot of people do have jobs. But with everything costing so much — paying bills, rent, electric — it's really rough even if you have a job," Weitz said.

It's impacting Crystal Cannon in West Harrison, Indiana, too.

"It's a lot of stress. I try not to worry, I live in my faith and pray about it," Cannon said.

She works full-time but says her husband is currently sick and unable to work. SNAP benefits have been helping the family stay afloat.

"It does worry me, but either way I'm gonna make it happen for my family," Cannon said.

As many struggle to adjust, Rivertown IGA in New Richmond is stepping in to help.

"We're not going to sit here and let people look at (the food) and not be able to get it," said Lance Sizemore, owner of Rivertown IGA.

Sizemore said they're making sure families can still put food on the table.

SNAP recipients: Send a Facebook message to the Rivertown IGA Facebook Page and include your phone number. Staff will verify the account and SNAP status, then load dollars onto your rewards account. The funds can be redeemed at the register for discounts on groceries.

The program starts on Monday morning and continues weekly until SNAP benefits resume. Due to limited funds, they prioritize local, existing rewards members.

And they're taking it a step further to help families.

"Kids are the most impacted by the SNAP benefit shutdown… kids can eat free every day of the week," Sizemore said.

Across Sizemore's seven restaurants, "kids eat free" is now available daily with no questions asked. Free kids meals are available every day at all Works Pizza Co. and By Golly's locations until benefits are restored.

Sizemore also moved up a planned canned food drive, where donating five non-perishable items earns patrons 25% off their meal, aiming to help food pantries concerned about shortages.

Sizemore said he's invested in the small-town community, and his goal is to ensure no one goes hungry while benefits are suspended.

The SNAP benefit loss comes right before Thanksgiving, creating uncertainty and hardship for families navigating the holidays. Sizemore said he hopes federal leaders will quickly restore benefits and avoid prolonged shutdown impacts.

Weitz said efforts like Sizemore's give her hope.

"That actually makes me very happy and very proud. A lot of people don't have people to help. They need the communities to come together and help out, so that's really great to hear," Weitz said.

If you're looking for information on local SNAP support or another issue, reach out to me at taylor.nimmo@wcpo.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com