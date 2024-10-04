Should you shop Amazon Big Deal Days and Target Circle Week, or wait till Black Friday?

October has become a major sale month, as retailers try to compete with Amazon's fall version of its Prime Days sale.

So is it worth buying now, or should you still wait for Black Friday?

Cindy Hostettler said she gets much of her shopping done in October.

"We load up on all our birthday stuff, and all our Christmas stuff," she she said, while shopping for clothing for her daughter.

It's a smart move.

The big fall sales kick off with:



Beth King plans plans to shop the October sales, but not just at Amazon's Deal Days this time.

"Definitely, most definitely," she said.

October sales vs. Black Friday

Consumer Reports' Deals Editor Samantha Gordon says just about everything will be on sale during these October shopping events.

See Consumer Reports' list of the hottest October deal here.

"The advantage to shopping in October is you can get everything done early," she said. "You don't have to stress about getting everything on time."

However, she says prices will be even lower come Black Friday, especially on TVs.

"Traditionally the best day to buy a TV, every year, is going to be Black Friday," she said. "That's when we see the biggest and best discounts."

Gordon's advice if you holiday shop early: Save your receipts.

That's because if you see the price drop, a store may refund the difference.

Also check a retailer's holiday return policy to make sure gifts you buy now can be returned after Christmas.

"Some of them start their holiday return policies in October, some of them don't start until November," she said. "So make sure you familiarize yourself with the different retailers and what their policies actually are."

You don't want to purchase a holiday gift in October only to learn it is too late to return it on December 26.

Mom and grandmother Beth King says the only downside of October shopping is having to tuck everything away for two months.

"I got plenty of toys and I have to hide them from my grandkids," she said. "I have to keep moving the stuff, because he finds them."

But it can be well worth it, so you don't waste your money.

______________________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com