Shop now or wait? A guide to competing spring sales

CINCINNATI — Major retailers are rolling out competing spring sales next week, giving shoppers a chance to score significant discounts.

Here’s your guide for the best times to shop, what’s worth buying and what to skip—so you don't waste your money.

Amazon’s spring sale

March 25 – March 31

Amazon is rolling out markdowns across more than 35 categories.

Top discounts include:

Up to 40% off fashion — ideal for refreshing your wardrobe

— ideal for refreshing your wardrobe 30% off beauty — stock up on skincare and makeup

— stock up on skincare and makeup Up to 40% off Easter items — candy, décor and baskets

— candy, décor and baskets Up to 25% off grocery — everyday essentials

— everyday essentials Up to 30% off lawn and garden — plants, landscaping tools and décor

WATCH: Here's what you should focus on when shopping spring sales

Should you shop spring sales now?

Target Circle Deal Days

March 25 – March 27

Target deals change daily, so check often.

Biggest savings include:

Up to 50% off toys — Barbie, Paw Patrol and more

— Barbie, Paw Patrol and more Up to 40% off women’s clothing — including new spring styles

— including new spring styles 40% off skincare — great for stocking up before summer

— great for stocking up before summer 40% off kitchen and dining brands — Ninja, Keurig and more

— Ninja, Keurig and more 40% off floorcare — Shark, Dyson and Bissell

Home Depot’s spring sale

Now - April 1

Home Depot's sale is great for upgrading your home or outdoor space.

Current deals include:

Flowers, vegetables, soil and mulch

Lawn care supplies — fertilizers, seeds and mowers

Power tools — drills, saws and other essentials

Large power tools and lawn equipment may be cheaper during Home Depot’s Spring Black Friday sale later in April.

What to buy now

Consumer Reports’ Samantha Gordon recommends shopping spring sales for seasonal items you’ll use immediately, like spring cleaning products — robotic mops, steam cleaners, carpet cleaners and more.

Seasonal outdoor gear — patio furniture, garden tools and landscaping supplies

Small tech gadgets — earbuds, Bluetooth speakers and smart home devices

What to wait on

Hold off if you’re looking for the absolute lowest price on:

High-end power tools and lawn equipment — bigger discounts during Home Depot's Spring Black Friday sale in April

Spring and summer fashion — Memorial Day sales typically offer deeper cuts

How to maximize savings

Plan ahead and know what you want before sales start Compare prices to confirm the deal is truly the lowest Stack coupons where possible for extra discounts



This story was originally reported on-air and adapted for this platform with the assistance of AI. All facts and reporting have been verified by our editorial team for accuracy and fairness.

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