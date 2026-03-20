Shop now or wait? A guide to competing spring sales

CINCINNATI — Major retailers are rolling out competing spring sales next week, giving shoppers a chance to score significant discounts.
Here’s your guide for the best times to shop, what’s worth buying and what to skip—so you don't waste your money.
Amazon’s spring sale
March 25 – March 31
Amazon is rolling out markdowns across more than 35 categories.
Top discounts include:
- Up to 40% off fashion — ideal for refreshing your wardrobe
- 30% off beauty — stock up on skincare and makeup
- Up to 40% off Easter items — candy, décor and baskets
- Up to 25% off grocery — everyday essentials
- Up to 30% off lawn and garden — plants, landscaping tools and décor
WATCH: Here's what you should focus on when shopping spring sales
Target Circle Deal Days
March 25 – March 27
Target deals change daily, so check often.
Biggest savings include:
- Up to 50% off toys — Barbie, Paw Patrol and more
- Up to 40% off women’s clothing — including new spring styles
- 40% off skincare — great for stocking up before summer
- 40% off kitchen and dining brands — Ninja, Keurig and more
- 40% off floorcare — Shark, Dyson and Bissell
Home Depot’s spring sale
Now - April 1
Home Depot's sale is great for upgrading your home or outdoor space.
Current deals include:
- Flowers, vegetables, soil and mulch
- Lawn care supplies — fertilizers, seeds and mowers
- Power tools — drills, saws and other essentials
Large power tools and lawn equipment may be cheaper during Home Depot’s Spring Black Friday sale later in April.
What to buy now
Consumer Reports’ Samantha Gordon recommends shopping spring sales for seasonal items you’ll use immediately, like spring cleaning products — robotic mops, steam cleaners, carpet cleaners and more.
- Seasonal outdoor gear — patio furniture, garden tools and landscaping supplies
- Small tech gadgets — earbuds, Bluetooth speakers and smart home devices
What to wait on
Hold off if you’re looking for the absolute lowest price on:
- High-end power tools and lawn equipment — bigger discounts during Home Depot's Spring Black Friday sale in April
- Spring and summer fashion — Memorial Day sales typically offer deeper cuts
How to maximize savings
- Plan ahead and know what you want before sales start
- Compare prices to confirm the deal is truly the lowest
- Stack coupons where possible for extra discounts
This story was originally reported on-air and adapted for this platform with the assistance of AI. All facts and reporting have been verified by our editorial team for accuracy and fairness.
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