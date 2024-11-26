Save money on pet food: How to find the best quality at the lowest price

We know pet owners would do anything for their furry friends. Veterinarians tell us that getting the right food for your dog has a huge impact on its overall health.

Pet food marketing can get confusing. The labels don’t always provide detailed nutritional information, and it can be easily misunderstood by customers. Kate Tubesing works at Paw Prints Animal Rescue. She said just because there’s a low price on the bag, doesn’t always mean you’re saving money.

“Dogs eat more when there are less nutrients in there, so you're not necessarily saving more,” she said. “We have had that experience in our household.”

We went to Lewis Animal Hospital in Hyde Park to get veterinarian Dr. Larry Keller’s opinion.

He agreed that the cheapest brand may not be saving you money in the long run.

“There might be a lot of fillers in there, so it might all be going out the back end, as opposed to actually being utilized in the body,” Keller said.

You may have to feed your dog a bigger serving size for a cheaper brand.

“You’re actually spending more, but it looks when you initially buy it as if you’re spending less,” he said.

We asked Keller what level of impact the brand has on your dog’s health.

“It is not the absolute worst thing in the world to get a lower quality food,” he said. “Your dog's not going to die from it, but your dog's going to have a better quality, longer life if you get the better quality food.”

Keller recommends Hill’s Science Diet, but he acknowledges it can be pricey. For more affordable options, he said he likes Iams and Purina.

“Don’t worry about getting the upper ones if cost is an issue for you, those are still good quality ones,” he said.

Money is tight for many right now and pets are expensive.

Other ways to save on food, according to Keller, include:



Buying in bulk — the bigger bag is typically going to save you money: "A lot of times at the very bottom, they'll have price per pound or price per ounce. Look at that."

Looking out for coupons from brands you love.

Selecting the auto-ship option if you purchase online: "If you do auto-ship, you save a percentage off of it, and that is the best way of saving money."

Tubesing said they've actually seen an increase in owners surrendering pets due to the cost of caring for them. Local rescues are doing what they can to help keep pets in homes.

“So they will do food pantries for dogs and cats ... if you have, if you need assistance, I would say, call your local shelter,” Tubesing said.

And just because the food is in the refrigerator does not necessarily mean it’s the most nutritious. Keller said you should check if the brand meets AFCO standards.

AFCO regulation is a crucial factor. It will be designated right on the label on the bag of food. It’s a good way to be sure the food has all of the nutrition your dog needs, that way you don’t waste your money.



