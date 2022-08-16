Rental home red flags: Words to avoid in an Airbnb or VRBO listing

Rental homes are red hot these days, whether an Airbnb on the beach, a VRBO in the mountains, or full-time rental homes for your family.

But there are red flags and suspicious words that may be hints the listing is not what it is claimed to be.

A new report by the consumer group Elliott Advocacy lists some words that should make you question the rental, and perhaps move on to another.

Among them:

Cozy, which the report says really means tiny, as in "you'll be living in a shoebox." For a couple, that might be romantic. For a family, it could be the worst vacation you have ever experienced.

Secluded, which may mean you'll be miles away from anything, and down a gravel road deep in the woods. Make sure your family is OK with that.

Classic, which often means aging or dated, with older appliances and bathrooms, and can also mean that is is run down.

Secure, which can mean it is in the middle of a a dangerous neighborhood. There is no need to call a rental "secure" in a nice beach town.

And eclectic, which Elliott Advocacy says in one case meant it had a teeny tiny kitchen inside a closet. More often, it means bizarre layouts and weird decorating.

Warning signs of a scam

And from the doesn't that stink file, the warning signs that a rental may be a scam, especially if you are searching for rentals on Facebook or Craigslist (where listings are not policed).

The Better Business Bureau says beware any rental home listing where:

You can't learn the location of the house until you apply or pay a deposit.

The price is much lower than similar homes.

If it is a nightly rental, there are no reviews yet.

If it is long-term rental, the landlord wont let you inside the home or apartment until you pay.

Bottom line: Check any rental ad carefully for suspicious words, and double check its location, so you don't waste your money.

