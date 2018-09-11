Pumpkin spice crazy: Has the trend gone too far?

Cloudy
Has pumpkin spice craze gone too far? John Matarese says it has spread from coffee to cereal to cookies to energy bars to almondf to body wash to deodorant.
The three words "pumpkin spice latte" are enough to get some people crazy with excitement every September.
There's something about Starbucks' annual rollout that says fall is here.
But the 15-year-old fall trend that started with Starbucks Coffee, and just one drink, has now expanded into so many other things, that many consumers are now saying: "When is enough enough?"
#PSL has spread to much more than coffee.
You can now get:
Doesn't that stink?
Use some soap, body, lotion, and deodorant in the morning, and you'll smell like a pumpkin all day at the office.
If you lose some friends as a result, you may say "doesn't that stink?"
It may be a case where a little is good, but too much can be too much.
If pumpkin spice is not your thing, the good news is it's gone after Thanksgiving. The bad news is that you had better like peppermint mocha, because that flavor will be everywhere in December.
As always don't waste your money.
