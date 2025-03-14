Powder, liquid or pods: which laundry detergent is the most affordable?

For busy families on the go, doing laundry can feel like a never-ending cycle. It's also more expensive, costing more than it did a year ago.

One thing we can all agree on is that laundry is a never-ending cycle, especially for busy families on the go.

"It is pretty much never-ending! It is what it is," said Hyde Park resident Sarah Goldman.

Nathaniel Kelley, who does his laundry at Clean Clothes Laundry in Oakley, agrees that it's time-consuming.

"I don't wanna sit here and lie, sometimes I fold, sometimes I don’t," Kelley said.

Doing laundry is also more expensive nowadays, costing more than it did a year ago.

There are plenty of detergent options for consumers, including powder, liquids and pods, and everyone has a preference — but which one is going to save you the most money per load?

Goldman told us she prefers liquid detergent.

“I think because you know it dissolves well. The powder doesn’t always dissolve as well, and the pods don’t always break down," she said.

Kelley said Tide is his go-to, but with rising costs, his priorities have shifted to making ends meet.

"It makes it really hard. I mean, it's just rough right now," he said.

Comparing detergent prices

Powder

According to a report from Reader's Digest, powder detergent is by far the most wallet-friendly option. Powder also has the longest shelf life, but it can have trouble dissolving in cold water.

Liquid

Liquid detergent is the next most affordable option. The report states that liquid dissolves well in any temperature, including cold water.

Pods

Many choose laundry pods for convenience — they're premeasured, and there's zero mess.

However, pods are the most expensive option for detergent.

Other laundry tips

Avoid doing multiple small loads: Wait to wash until you have a full load of clothes

Use less detergent: you don't need to use as much detergent as the packaging suggests. It can even protect your machine and your clothes to use less

Use cold water: Cold water washes are more energy efficient than hot water washes, so that could save you some money on your utility bill

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

