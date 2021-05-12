Pipeline shutdown has Cincinnati gas prices soaring

CINCINNATI — Drivers in the Tri-State and across the country are feeling the pain at the pump as gas prices jump to their highest level in five years.

The bigger question is how are supplies holding up with the Colonial Pipeline shutdown in the southeast?

Pictures and video have been circulating from Atlanta, the Carolinas and Virginia, where gas pumps are out of fuel, and drivers have been lined up for blocks around gas stations.

Fortunately, the Colonial Pipeline does not supply the Tri-State so those lines have not materialized here.

However, drivers like Norwood resident Eric Tate are still nervous.

"It's outrageous," Tate said while filling up at a Rookwood gas station. "I heard it was a gas shortage."

AAA says local supplies remain good, though, as Cincinnati receives most of its gas from Illinois, and there are no shortages there.

How much more you will have to pay?

Local prices shot up to $2.89 a gallon Tuesday. That's a 50 cent increase per gallon in some areas where gas was $2.39 just two days before like in Fairfield.

You can check local gas prices at GasBuddy.com.

So how much will this impact consumers?

One year ago gas prices were down about a dollar less per gallon, as prices plunged during lockdown. If you drive a larger SUV or pickup truck, you may have to pay another $25 per fill up this spring.

Brooke Barnes is starting to notice the price increase too.

"I already have to fill up a couple of times a week, because I live 20 minutes that way," she said, while filling up on $2.89 gas in Norwood.

But at least Tri-State drivers have gas. Gas stations in Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas, and even Washington D.C. are running out of gas.

If the pipeline is back online by week's end, AAA says the price spike should end for now.

But with more and more people driving this spring, don't be surprised if gas prices shoot past $3 for Memorial Day weekend, traditionally the time of year with the highest gas prices.

As always, don't waste your money.

