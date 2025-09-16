P&G price hikes hit store shelves: Which products cost more, which stayed the same?

CINCINNATI — Price increases on Procter & Gamble products are no longer just corporate announcements — they're now a reality for shoppers across major retailers. After tracking 16 popular P&G brands for over a month, we found significant price increases on cleaning products and personal care items, while some household essentials remained stable.

Products hit hardest by price increases

When we looked, we saw cleaning products deal with the biggest jumps.

Mr. Clean Magic Erasers —



Kroger: Jumped from $4.29 to $7.29 (+$3.00, 70% increase)

Target: Rose from $3.29 to $5.99 (+$2.70, 82% increase)

Walmart: Remained stable at $3.24

Swiffer WetJet Refills —



Kroger: Up from $14.49 to $16.99 (+$2.50, 17% increase)

Target: Slight increase from $14.49 to $14.99 (+$0.50, 3% increase)

Walmart: Increased from $9.94 to $14.44 (+$4.50, 45% increase)

Pantene Pro-V Shampoos —



Kroger: Up from $9.99 to $10.99 (+$1.00, 10% increase)

Target: Increased from $7.99 to $8.49 (+$0.50, 6% increase)

Walmart: Remained at $8.97

Head & Shoulders 2-in-1 Shampoo —



Target: Rose from $11.49 to $12.49 (+$1.00, 9% increase)

Kroger: Fluctuated but ended slightly lower at $13.79 vs. the original $13.99

Walmart: Stayed consistent at $11.47

Secret Clinical Strength Deodorant —



Kroger: Up from $10.49 to $10.99 (+$0.50, 5% increase)

Target: Rose from $8.99 to $9.49 (+$0.50, 6% increase)

Walmart: Remained at $8.97

We also found evidence of shrinkflation.

Crest 3D White Toothpaste —



Size reduction: From 4.1 oz to 3.3 oz (19% smaller)

Price increases: Up at Kroger ($4.99 to $5.49) and Target ($3.99 to $4.99)

Result: Consumers pay more for less product

Products That Held Steady

Despite the widespread increases, several essential items maintained their prices across all three retailers:



Tide Original Liquid Detergent: $15.99-16.99 range

Charmin Ultra Soft Toilet Paper: $14.97-16.99 range

Bounty Select-A-Size Paper Towels: $16.94-19.99 range

Pampers Swaddlers Diapers: Around $28.22-28.49

These stable prices likely reflect retailers' awareness that consumers immediately notice when essential household items increase in cost.

Procter & Gamble attributes these price increases to covering approximately $1 billion in anticipated tariff costs.

Beverly and Steven Burns, longtime P&G customers from Lebanon, expressed concern about the changes.

"I mean, we are a P&G family ... basically," Beverly Burns said.

But the price increases are forcing difficult decisions.

"When the prices change like this, we have to make choices," Steven Burns said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

