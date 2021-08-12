Nursing student billed $90,000 for defunct online college

HAMILTON, Ohio — President Biden has just extended the freeze on student loan repayments again, and he has provided $1 billion in loan relief for students at closed for-profit schools — schools that left millions of students with no degree and heavy debts.

But some students are asking: Where is all that help?

Elizabeth Ewing is a single mom working as a medical assistant, in a West Chester, Ohio doctor's office.

But things are tough because she is being hounded by collection agencies.

"They want $90,000," she said.

Creditors are requesting just over $90,000, including interest and late fees, for the two years she studied nursing at the now-defunct Kaplan College online.

Kaplan closed after being sued for fraud, and under a settlement with the government, it is supposed to refund loans.

"Any debt incurred for Kaplan, when you look it up, was supposed to be removed from your account," Ewing said.

But instead, she has a stack of collection notices, and now can't continue school to get a degree as an RN.

"I can't get anything," she said. "I can't get any loans, even Pell Grants which is free money to help you."

And her credit is shot, meaning she is unable to rent a new apartment, buy a car, or do many other things.

"I can't even get a rental car," she said.

How to apply for loan help

The Biden administration set aside a billion dollars to help people with loans to now-defunct online colleges, like Kaplan.

You can apply for help via the department of education's Borrower Defense repayment program.

Ewing has applied for help, but so far, has received nothing but collection notices.

"To them, they will be able to roll over me, and there's nothing I can do about it," she said.

We have shared Ewing's loan information with the US Department of Education, in hopes they assist her getting this $90,000 weight off her back.

As always don't waste your money.

____________________

Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Like" John Matarese Money on Facebook

Follow John on Instagram @johnmataresemoney

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com

