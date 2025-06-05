Nintendo Switch 2 is here: Is the $449 upgrade worth your money?

After an 8-year wait, Nintendo fans can finally level up their gaming experience as the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 hits store shelves nationwide.

The new console has sparked excitement among dedicated gamers, with many lining up for hours, some overnight, to be the first to experience Nintendo's latest offering.

"I actually grew up playing games, so it was only right for me now that I can afford my own to come out and join everybody else to get the new game, the new Nintendo," said Abdul Bhuiyan, who purchased his Nintendo Switch 2 at midnight.

What's new with the Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2 comes with several notable upgrades, including:



Larger screen: The Switch 2 features a larger 7.9 inch LCD display

Better clarity: The Switch 2 offers improved clarity with 1080p resolution

4K resolution when connected to a TV through the dock

New screen-sharing feature that allows players to chat with friends while gaming together

Switch 2 will be compatible with most games on the original Switch system

Enhanced joysticks and buttons improve the overall gaming experience

"I think we're excited to have some new graphics, some updates in a few areas, new Mario Kart," said Ben Phifer from Liberty Township, who was among the early birds at his local Target store.

How much is the Switch 2?

These next-level upgrades come with a next-level price tag. The Switch 2 starts at $449, while the bundle with Mario Kart World jumps to $499.99.

That's $150 more than the original Switch, causing some gamers to question whether the upgrades justify the cost.

"I personally am not entirely sure if it's worth it just because there are some specs on the original or OLED model that are better than the Switch 2," said Sara Sparling, a Nintendo fan.

Others, however, see the value in the upgrade.

"I do, yeah, especially compared to other platforms out there, it's definitely worth it," Phifer said.

Potential price increases ahead

Nintendo says the current console pricing doesn't reflect any tariff adjustments, but they can't rule out future price increases.

However, Nintendo announced in April that "changes in market conditions" did impact prices on accessories like extra controllers, Joy-Cons, camera accessories and memory cards.

Sparling offers this perspective for those who aren't ready to upgrade immediately: "I'm a firm believer in what you have, use it until you can't get anything else out of it."

