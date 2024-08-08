New 'opportunity center' in Fairfield to provide on-site job training, other resources to those in need

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — There's a new resource in Fairfield to help neighbors reach their full potential.

Thursday morning featured a ribbon cutting for the grand reopening of the Goodwill on Dixie Highway.

The store was remodeled to create space for Southwest Ohio's first-ever "opportunity center," which will provide on-site job training and other community resources.

During the reopening, shoppers lined up around the building waiting to get inside and load up their carts.

"In this economy, who wants to spend $100 on a shirt," said Daniela Lopez, who was in line. "I mean you could literally go to the mall and find a shirt for $56 and you could come here and find one for $5.49."

The Fairfield Goodwill underwent a complete makeover in the past few months.

"Since the redesign, it's so much easier to shop," shopper Tammy Bentley said.

CEO Mark Hiemstra said Thursday's turnout just goes to show how great the need is for more affordable options in the community.

"As prices go up and then the need for more value, people are in greater need of higher paying jobs," Hiemstra said. "And the reality is that there is the need for us to first stabilize their basic needs, so looking at, you know, food, shelter, safety."

Right next door to the retail center, they'll be taking it a step further and connecting people with the resources they need to be successful.

"There’s only two real ways out of poverty — through work and education," Hiemstra said.

Ohio Valley Goodwill will soon be providing both work and education as well as eliminating barriers for those in the Fairfield community.

“What we're hoping to do, and working to do, is educate folks so that they have the abilities or certifications so that they can upscale," he said.

In addition to skill training and employment support, there will be job training available for people with disabilities, veterans and those experiencing homelessness.

Many in the community came to check out some of the opening-day deals.

"It’s just like buying it for the first time, except I’m only paying a fraction of what they're paying for it," Bentley said.

The retail side opened just in time for back to school while the opportunity center is expected to open in the next few months.

