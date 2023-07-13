New IRS email scam claims you have an extra tax refund coming

CINCINNNATI — You may have heard of the IRS phone scam by now, where someone calls claiming to be an IRS agent, and usually claims you owe money.

But a Bridgetown, Ohio man was just targeted by a new twist on the old IRS scam, that could be much more convincing.

John Darwish was enjoying his summer in his garden, when he received an email from the IRS that confused and startled him.

"It looked official," he said

The email, with IRS logos at the top and bottom, claimed a "third round of economic impact payments are now available."

It further said Darwish qualifies for an additional tax refund of $976.

All he had to do was supply some information to claim his payment.

But when he looked closely, the email was actually sent from a "Princess 939" account, even though it appeared to have been sent from IRS.gov.

Darwish realized he was about to be scammed.

"If you click on that, I am sure it will take you to a form to enter your birthdate, your Social Security Number, where you live."

Or it could request your bank account number for direct deposit.

Scams can clear out your bank account

These scams are more than just a minor inconvenience.

For instance, if you get a message claiming there's a problem with your bank account, and you click on it and give some personal information, a scammer can drain that account in a matter of minutes.

Dave Hatter of Intrust IT security says you need to be suspicious of any text or email about your taxes or bank account.

"It might look like it's from your bank, or the IRS, or anything, because this is very easy to do, he said.

If there is a problem, the IRS will address you by name, not "taxpayer."

Still not sure? Contact the IRS through IRS.gov, or call them at 800-829-1040.

Darwish worries people who are in a pinch could fall for this.

"Somebody might have a tax refund on the way, and say this is great, I'm going to get more," he said. "So anybody could click on things like this."

So check to see where that email is really from, and don't respond with personal information, so you don't waste your money.

