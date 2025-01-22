Moving? How to avoid getting ripped off by a moving company

After two bad moving experiences, Chantel Buechler said she's lucky to have most of her cherished collectibles.

"This came from Germany," she said of one Hummel figurine.

During one move, she and her husband Matt said they ended up with several broken items.

"We discovered five or six things that were damaged in the move process," he said.

The couple said they were also hit by huge surcharges tacked on to what they were promised over the phone.

"I get the bill, and it was like actually double what they told me it would be," Chantel Buechler said.

Low estimates are too good to be true

On average, moving from one home or apartment to another in the same area ranges from $800 to $2,500, according to HomeAdvisor.

Interstate moves can be much more expensive.

As a result, some people may go with the lowest quote they get from a moving company, often over the phone.

But watch out: complaints against some moving companies range from lost and damaged items to late deliveries, to all sorts of added fees.

Finding a reliable mover

Randall Phelps with Weil Thoman Moving and Storage said he sees this all the time with unscrupulous moving companies.

"Never take an estimate over the phone," he advised. "You always want to get a company representative to come out to the house and give you an estimate."

Phelps said it's essential the moving company sees what you have, in person, before they give you a quote, and see how many steps are in your home.

"Some companies have extra costs for long carriers -- second, third floor carries with no elevator," he explained.

Phelps said it is essential to get a signed contract that states what would increase the cost, that way you won't get hit with surprise fees like the Buechlers.

In addition, the Better Business Bureau recommends you:



Verify a company's credentials by asking for proof of licenses and insurance.

Find out what your homeowner's insurance policy covers in the event damage isn't covered by the mover.

Take valuables like jewelry or important paperwork with you, don't pack them away in boxes.

Resolve any outstanding issues before your belongings are moved, not afterward when a mover can hold your items "hostage."

Matt and Chantel Buechler are happy they signed a contract with Weil Thoman for their most recent move, saying they ended up with no unwelcome fees or problems.

"You take the lowest quote that you get," Matt Buechler said, "there could be surprises. It's just not worth the risk."

And that way you don't waste your money.

