Microsoft Windows Defender renewal notice confuses PC users

MONFORT HEIGHTS, OHIO — Have a computer with Microsoft Windows on it?

Then you need to watch for an email that's targeting many people saying it's time to renew your account.

David Anderson was putting up his fall decorations at his Monfort Heights home, when something spookier than any ghost showed up in his email account.

"It was a Windows Defender renewal order," he said. "An invoice for a one-year subscription to Microsoft Windows Defender."

He knew that was Microsoft's anti-virus program, and has seen it on his PC, but it was the price of the subscription that threw him for a loop.

"I was being charged $300 and something for some services," he said.

Sure, we have all gotten junk emails, but when one says it is from Microsoft, you might pay attention.

And when it says "subscription renewal," you might really pay attention.

"It looks very legit," he said.

What these emails are all about

WindowsReport.com says emails like this are not legitimate, nor is a similar one claiming it is time to renew Office 365.

All of these ask not only for a payment, but also your log-in information, which can then be used to access your credit or debit card.

Anderson says that's one trick no one needs to fall for.

Microsoft does not charge for any Windows update or renewal, especially for hundreds of dollars. Windows Defender is its free antivirus system.

So don't waste your money.

