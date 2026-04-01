Last-minute Easter grocery deals to help you save big at the store

CINCINNATI — If you’re rushing to grab your Easter dinner essentials, don’t stress.

Sometimes, waiting until the last minute can bring the best discounts. Between holiday markdowns and bonus fuel rewards, this week is packed with ways to save.

Here are the best deals we found at Kroger, Aldi, Walmart, Meijer and Target ahead of the holiday.

Kroger

Easter grocery savings:

Hickory-Smoked Spiral Ham: $0.85 per pound with Kroger Plus Card

Triple Cherry Pie: $9.99

50% off Easter baskets, fillable eggs, grass and egg dye kits

Kroger's Spring Fuel Weekend Events:



Earn 4X fuel points on purchases Friday through Sunday at Kroger locations

Join Boost by Kroger Plus — earn 2X fuel points daily

Earn 4X fuel points on all gift card purchases every weekday

Earn up to 100 fuel points per prescription refill at Kroger pharmacies

Stack grocery savings with fuel point bonuses to cut costs both at the store and at the pump.

WATCH: Here's how to save on Easter staples ahead of the weekend

Your guide to last-minute Easter deals

Aldi

Spiral-Sliced Half Ham: $1.49 per pound

Family Pack Thin-Sliced Chicken Breasts: $2.99 per pound

Deluxe Easter Bouquets: $5.99

Tulips or lilies: $4.99

Walmart

“Last-Minute Easter Finds” online section — deals starting at $1

Sort by price for easy shopping and find options under $5, $10 and $20

Easter brunch/dinner bundles — feed eight for under $5 per person

Meijer

Spiral Ham: $0.85 per pound (same as Kroger)

Buy one, get one free: Pineapple & strawberries

Buy one, get one free: Oscar Mayer bacon

Specialty cheeses: Buy one, get one 40% off

Pillsbury refrigerated items — Buy two, get one free

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Target

Easter baskets: 25% off

Spend $30 on beauty or toys and get a $5 gift card

Consider skipping candy until the day after Easter. Many sweets will be marked down up to 70% after the holiday is over.

Instead, stock up next week and avoid paying full price. That way, you don't waste your money.

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