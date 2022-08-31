Labor Day sales expected to be better than ever this year

Looking for a good deal? This weekend brings some of the biggest sales between the summer, and Black Friday in November.

At Ace Hardware, workers are getting ready for a big Labor Day weekend, as they are at many other stores.

Grills and patio accessories are among the items on markdown, as they are at Home Depot and Lowe's.

Shannon Phoenix is ready to do some shopping.

"I'll be out, most likely because it is going to be my birthday, so I am sure I am going to buy myself something nice," she said.

A look at why sales are expected to be bigger than usual

In a normal year, you'll find the largest Labor Day markdowns on summer clearance. But, retail experts say this year, stores are so overstocked with items they ordered during the pandemic. And you should find more deals than usual.

Once stimulus checks ran out, and gas prices soared, shoppers tightened their purse strings, and at the same time, stores finally got all their orders delivered.

It's almost the opposite of last year when so many items were in short supply.

Smart shopping expert Trae Bodge of TrueTrae.com says that means great markdowns on "your large appliances, your mattresses, and furniture," she said.

You will also find deep discounts on clothing, she says, more so than in most years.

"Fall clothing is coming in later than expected," Trae said. "Retailers will be looking to clear their merchandise as quickly as possible, and that means sales," she said.

Retailers lighting up their websites with big end-of-summer deals include:

So whether you're shopping for clothing, electronics, or something to spruce up your home, Vanderbilt University Marketing professor Kelly Goldsmith says this weekend is the time to buy.

"We are going to be seeing the extra inventory they have, and the role that it plays in pricing for a good long while," she said. "Specifically, we're gonna see it until they sell those goods."

So take advantage of the Labor Day savings for some great late summer deals.

Or do some early holiday or birthday shopping, as Shannon Phoenix is hoping,

"Hopefully, someone sees this and buys me some presents for my birthday," she said, tongue in cheek.

And you don't need to wait till Saturday to shop: Many stores have already begun their Labor Day sales, so you don't waste your money.

________________

Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Like" John Matarese Money on Facebook

Follow John on Instagram @johnmataresemoney

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com