Kroger now promises delivery in as little as 30 minutes

CINCINNATI — Hate waiting six hours for your grocery delivery to arrive when you only needed a gallon of milk and some fresh chicken to grill?

Kroger says it has you covered with a new speedy delivery service. Many grocery shoppers don't use delivery, because they find it slow and cumbersome, and sometimes don't get what they ordered.

"It was OK, but I just don't like the substitution part of it," Shelly Futon told us outside the Mason Kroger.

But Cincinnati's biggest grocery chain is betting it's newest move will convince skeptical shoppers to give delivery a try.

It's called Kroger Delivery Now, and promises super speedy delivery in as little as 30 minutes, depending on your proximity to a local store or central warehouse.

How the new service works

Kroger spokeswoman Jenifer Moore told WCPO "we have 25,000 items up for purchase, from fresh produce to diapers to meat items. You place that order, and it is on your doorstep within 30 minutes."

Moore said the service will be available from early morning through late evening, and will cost $3 for most deliveries, with no delivery fee for Instacart Express subscribers.

One of the biggest complaints about grocery delivery is that it can take all day to wait for a delivery window.

If you want some milk, you want it now, not seven hours from now.

So Kroger using its partnership with Instacart to promise delivery in as little as 30 minutes if you live near a store, an hour or so if you live further away.

That's much quicker than current times.

Elizabeth Duracy loves Kroger's Click List pickup service, and is looking to giving Delivery Now a try.

"I care for my elderly father, so that has been very convenient," she said.

You can sign up for and try out Delivery Now at Kroger.com or through Instacart, so you don't waste your money.

_______________

Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Like" John Matarese Money on Facebook

Follow John on Instagram @johnmataresemoney

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com

