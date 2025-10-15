Kroger cuts Boost delivery service for some Tri-State customers

PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. — Rural Kentucky customers who paid $99 for Kroger's annual Boost membership say they've been suddenly cut off from grocery delivery service with no warning or explanation from the company.

We went out to Falmouth to speak with customers who say their service stopped abruptly without any refund offered.

Chrissy Bezold lives on the outskirts of Pendleton County, where the nearest Kroger requires a 40-mile round trip. She came to depend on Kroger's delivery service for her grocery needs.

"Everything was going great. Was getting regular deliveries at least once every few weeks," Bezold said.

She said she typically spent at least $200 per order to make the delivery worthwhile for drivers. But when she tried to schedule her most recent delivery, she encountered an unexpected message.

"It says deliveries are no longer accepted in your area," Bezold said. "Really? I just paid $99 for a boost membership, and now you've cut me off."

WATCH: Kroger Boost customers say delivery service discontinued without notice

Women say Kroger annual membership cut off their delivery option

In Bracken County, Bezold's longtime friend Joyce Bishop is experiencing the same problem.

"When I went to check out, the only option I had was pickup," Bishop said.

Bishop recently had hip surgery and struggles to get to the store. The delivery service was particularly important for her household's specific needs.

"My husband is 74 years old. He's on six liters of oxygen 24/7. So to have Kroger bring our groceries inside our home was very, very great for us because neither one of us could carry all those groceries in and out of the car," Bishop said.

Both women say Kroger never explained why the delivery service was cut off in their areas.

We reached out to Kroger to ask why the service ended and whether impacted customers will receive refunds for their unused memberships.

"So they gave us a service and we became dependent on it. And now it's gone," Bezold said.

The affected customers say the solution they want is straightforward.

"I would like for them to start delivering again! It just made it so much easier… Raise the price if you need to, that's fine! I'll pay the extra just to have my groceries delivered," Bishop said.

In addition to Pendleton and Bracken counties, we've also heard from customers in Lawrenceburg reporting the same issue with their Kroger delivery service being discontinued.

After we reached out for answers, a Kroger spokesperson provided this statement:

"As of October 10, 2025, Kroger Delivery service operated by our blue trucks has been reduced in select zip codes, including parts of Bracken and Pendleton counties. Affected areas can still receive home delivery through Instacart. Impacted customers were notified by email and offered 50% off the $99 Boost membership, which continues to provide Kroger discounts and benefits, including Instacart delivery. Boost members can still enjoy benefits for both digital and in-store purchases. To check available services, visit Kroger.com and enter your zip code. Customers who have additional questions can call 1-800-KROGERS."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com