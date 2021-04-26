Kings Island updates COVID-19 requirements as park prepares for May opening

MASON — The masks can come off at Kings Island this year, at least if you are walking around outdoors and not within 6 feet of other park goers.

The Mason theme park has just updated its COVID-19 protocols for the 2021 summer season, and the biggest change is the relaxing of its mask policy.

When the park opens on May 15 (a month later than normal), guests over age 10 will only have to wear masks indoors, though if they are actively eating in a restaurant, they do not have to wear them.

This means you will not have to mask up walking along International Street, or while in line for an outdoor roller coaster.

Masks will be recommended for rides, but not required, as they were last year.

No more temperature checks, ride limitations

The biggest change guests will notice when arriving is the lack of those big white tents at the entrance -- the park will no longer require temperature checks. Also, the health questionnaire will be a verbal-only check at the entrance, not an online health screening like the park had early last season.

Reservations, also mandatory early last year, will be required only for the Soak City water park. (Though if you are planning to visit sister park Cedar Point this year, the Sandusky, Ohio park is still requiring reservations.)

One of the biggest complaints from guests last year were the limits on ride capacity, where a ride such as The Beast or Mystic Timbers filled only every other row of seats. That led to longer lines than usual.

This year, the park is dropping the ride limits, and will be filling all rows, boosting capacity and shortening lines.

Read more and reserve your spot at Soak City at VisitKingsIsland.com.

So the 2021 season will look a bit more normal when Kings Island opens May 15.

