Is your car ready for the cold? What you can do to prepare

Maybe the chilly temperatures this week have been a wake-up call that colder weather isn't far away.

Whether you're planning a long road trip to visit grandma over the holidays or wondering if your tires can handle the snow this winter, now is the time to get your car ready.

I went to AAA in Western Hills to find out everything you should do to prepare your car for the cold, so you can save yourself time and money.

Check Your Tires

"The main thing we see coming into winter are people asking about their tires,” said Scott Bryant, spokesperson for AAA. “The TPMS light will pop on just usually because the cold temperature drops about three psi."

You'll want to check the tread along with air pressure. Bryant said that if your tread is low, you could be putting yourself at risk this winter.

Check Your Battery

“If a battery is going to end, it'll be right when it gets cold,” Bryant said. “If you’ve had a battery issue at all, either a click, click, or a slow start, or you left a light on and it died, go ahead and get the battery coming into season.”

Get a Free Health Check

Scott Bryant said you can take your car to AAA and get a free "health check" on your car.

"We'll give you an electronic inspection sent to your phone that'll say the depth of your tires, the thickness of your brakes, the condition of your battery, starter and alternator, so you know exactly where it's at rolling into winter," he said.

Bryant said the health check is also beneficial if you're planning a long road trip.

"It's amazing how many times what somebody thought was ready to go, and we'll find something loose or something that's going on with the vehicle before they leave, and it's free to check," he said.

During AAA's health checks, they'll also look at your car's fluid and filter.

“A cabin cleaner will absolutely make the cabin more efficient for heating in the winter, also, because it has to blow through that filter to get to you, and when you have a nice, fresh one coming into winter, it'll make your heat phenomenally more efficient."

Prepare an emergency kit

It's a good time to make sure you've got an emergency kit in your car.

"You want a thermal blanket to make absolutely sure, in case you got stuck on the side of the road,” he said. “It can get cold really quick."

Portable chargers, food, bottled water and a first aid kit are also good to have on hand.

Rather than waiting for something to go wrong and getting hit with an unexpected bill for repairs, AAA said it's better to be prepared and get these things checked now, so you don't waste your money.



"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com