How Tri-State businesses, shoppers are substituting eggs until prices go back down

CINCINNATI — The egg shortage continues to impact families and businesses across the Tri-State, and it's not expected to get better anytime soon.

The cost of eggs has nearly doubled in 12 months, making it difficult for bakeries like the Bonbonerie. Sharon Butler, co-owner of the Bonbonerie said eggs are critical when making pastries.

"It's a miracle ingredient," Butler said.

One cake recipe at the Bonbonerie calls for six eggs.

"So that would be $3.60 and last month, it would have been a dollar. So that's a huge difference," Butler said. "I’ve never thought about how precious an egg was before so looking at ingredients changing makes you look at them differently. It puts a little more importance on something we kind of took for granted."

It's not just the eggs that are up. Butler said chocolate has skyrocketed in price too.

"It makes you think, well, I have to adapt," Butler said.

The Bonbonerie is mixing it up and making more recipes that don't call for eggs.

Learn more about egg substitutes here:

As egg prices rise, here are some alternatives you can use in baking, cooking

Butler said any small change can alter the outcome of the pastries. The Bonbonerie won't be using any egg substitutes in their recipes, but when you're baking at home, there are some cheaper egg alternatives you can try in the meantime.

According to Healthline, several ingredients can be swapped for eggs in your baking recipes. Certain ingredients work better depending on what you’re making.

Waffles, breads, and muffins



1/4th cup of unsweetened applesauce or

half of a banana (mashed)

Cakes and cupcakes



1/4th cup of yogurt or buttermilk

Cookies

Whisk together:



one tablespoon of ground chia seeds

3 tablespoons of water

