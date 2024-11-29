How to shop safely on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Throughout the holiday season, and especially during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, we're all looking for those ultra-low markdowns.

But these days impostors are lurking everywhere who could ruin your holiday cheer.

Shoppers Mandy, Julie, and Holly -- out shopping a recent craft market -- say they've been burned by fake or misleading ads.

"You see something for sale, and what you get is not the same thing. Oh yeah, all the time," they said,

Ashley Volbrecht owns a mobile fashion boutique, TruckShop.

She has heard many stories of fashion fails, from customers duped by low prices on social media.

"If it's too good to be true, it's too good to be true," she said. "You get it in person, and it doesn't look like the photo or it’s lighted differently."

Beware spoofed websites, unexpected messages from stores

James Mirfin is the global head of Visa's Risk and Identity Solutions.

"You do need to be much more aware when you're shopping online," he said.

His first warning: Watch out for spoofed websites that are after your information.

Recently, he said, "we saw a nearly 300% increase in the number of fake or scam merchants that were set up compared to the previous four months."

NerdWallet credit card expert Sarah Rathner says be especially wary of emails and texts from retailers, Even if you've shopped with them before.

"Sometimes they're telling you, 'hey, there's something wrong with your account. Click here to update your account information.' Don't do it. Do not click that button," she said.

When shopping online, experts say:



Shop with a trusted retailer.

Beware retailers you have never heard of in social media ads offering extremely low prices.

And set up two-factor authentication, especially if you've saved your credit card information online.

When shopping in person at a store or craft fair, Visa's James Mirfin says you still need to be on guard.

"The best thing you can do for secure transactions is to tap or to use contactless. So there's an extra level of security and peace of mind that comes there," he said.

And if possible, he says use a credit card --which provides more protection against fraudulent activity -- not a debit card.

Karen Gassett is extra cautious shopping online.

"Is it true, or is it fake, you are kind of taking your chance," she said.

That's why she prefers shopping in person at trusted stores, and local craft fairs where you know who the artist is, so you don't waste your money.

