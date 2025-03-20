How to save money with a 'Cincinnati staycation' this spring break

CINCINNATI — Many Tri-State area schools will be on spring break next week. Between flights and hotel stays, a family vacation could cost hundreds — even thousands — of dollars, but you don’t have to spend tons of money on a vacation to keep the kids busy and create family memories.

Some Tri-State families are choosing to forego travel to save money.

"Opted out on a vacation this year and just did something small," one local mother said.

Tri-State mom and content creator Nedra McDaniel is an expert on Cincinnati adventures. McDaniel said there are many budget-friendly activities right here in the Cincinnati area.

“My goal is just to help make adventure attainable in every season of life,” McDaniel said.

You can find all of her recommendations for a Cincinnati staycation here.

McDaniel said one of her top indoor recommendations is the Cincinnati Museum Center. If you make the museum center part of your “Cincinnati Vacation,” there’s plenty for the kids to do, but keep in mind that the museum center is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Hamilton County residents: Utilize your library card

A Cincinnati library card will get you into several attractions for free. The following organizations are included.



Gorman Heritage Farm

The Nancy and David Wolf Holocaust and Humanity Center

Heritage Village Museum

Taft Museum of Art

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum

The Harriet Beecher Stowe House

Great Parks

Cincinnati Museum Center

Cincinnati Art Museum

American Sign Museum

Movie lovers:

AMC, Regal, and Cinemark offer discounted movies on Tuesdays.

Many theaters, such as AMC offer discounts on tickets for matinee showings before 4 pm.

Ask your local theater if they have discounts on tickets for students, seniors, or the military.

POGO Pass

McDaniel said to take advantage of deals and discount bundle passes, such as the POGO Pass.

“The pogo pass is one here in Cincinnati, it covers multiple attractions and gives you access some even multiple times throughout the year,” she said.

If you purchase a pogo pass for $99, you get admission to attractions like the Cincinnati Zoo, the Underground Railroad Freedom Center, Reds games, Recreations outlet, and more.

Recreations Outlet

“It’s good to find things that are more affordable, but you still get a great experience, this place is excellent,” mother Tashia Bailey said while at Recreations Outlet in Milford.

Recreations Outlet has playground equipment, trampolines, basketball hoops and more for kids to run around and blow off some steam. Admission is just $4 per child on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

McDaniel and parents agree that when it comes to crafting a successful staycation, creativity is the name of the game.

"Maybe we're going to ... the paint playground just outside of old Milford, just something different," mother Tess Brown said.

If the weather is nice, McDaniel suggests visiting one of Hamilton County’s 22 parks.

“Maybe exploring a different park, maybe you haven’t been to before, there’s also bike trails that you can explore that connect all over the city,” she said.

