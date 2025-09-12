How to save money on Bengals tickets, game day costs this season

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are back at Paycor Stadium this Sunday for their first home game of the season, and fans are ready to experience the electric atmosphere that makes Cincinnati football special.

"It's electric," Cheryl Bogenschutz said. "You have to experience it, it is so much fun."

However, with ticket prices reaching $300 for club seats, many fans are seeking ways to enjoy the game-day experience without emptying their wallets.

Here are some of our tips for saving on Bengals tickets:



Filter searches by lowest price on major platforms

Set price alerts to track when costs drop

Check multiple platforms: On Friday, Ticketmaster listed 300-level seats for about $135, while StubHub offered section 306 tickets for $129 each

Try using apps known for last-minute deals like Gametime and TickPick, which notify you when prices drop. Last-minute deals can offer 20% to 40% savings right before kickoff

There are also ways to cut costs outside of ticket price, including:



Skipping expensive parking: Taking things like the TANK Game Day Shuttle costs just $4 round-trip

Bring your own unopened bottle of water to save on concession costs

For fans who want the atmosphere without the ticket price, Cincinnati offers several budget-friendly options:



Pregame at The Banks: This free family event happens before every home game and features live music, food vendors and more

Smale Park: Longtime fan Chris Brady recommends this spot for its game day energy: "They got a lot going on, a lot of good food, good people, good vibes."

Why fans keep coming back

Despite the costs, Brady says the team brings the city to life and creates something special.

"Just having hope," Brady said. "You probably won't find another team that wants it as bad as we do."

