Father's Day is just weeks away, and shoppers are already feeling the pressure to find the perfect gift.

The good news: you don't have to spend big to make dad feel appreciated.

Retail experts said recently, shoppers are being more deliberate with their dollars.

"We are noticing that shoppers are spending a little less, but being more intentional," Stephanie Carls, a retail insights expert at RetailMeNot, said.

Shop now: Tools, grills and outdoor gear

If dad is into grilling, home improvement or the outdoors, now is the time to buy. Retailers are already running Father's Day sales, with some discounts reaching up to 60% off.

Watch for more gift ideas that can celebrate your Father without breaking the bank:

How to save money and still make dad feel special this Father's Day

"I think you're still going to see a ton of great opportunities for discounted options, and those are going to be, especially at stores like Amazon, Lowe's, Home Depot, Wayfair, there's a ton of great stores that are even offering up to 60% off," Carls said.

Retailers already running Father's Day sales include:

Amazon

Lowe's

Home Depot

Ace Hardware

Walmart

Wayfair



Wait on electronics — better deals are coming

If dad has his eye on any of these, it may be worth holding off until after Father's Day:

TVs

Headphones

Smartwatches

Apple products

Why wait? Prime Day and competing retailer sales expected after Father's Day should bring deeper discounts on electronics than what's available right now.

Give the gift of time and experiences

Not every great gift comes with a price tag. Carls said experiences can be just as meaningful as anything you'd find on a store shelf.

"So maybe you have a sports fan in your life, or maybe you have someone who enjoys the outdoors," Carls said.

Free or low-cost ideas that dad will love:

Go for a hike

Take a bike ride around town

Cook dad's favorite meal at home

Spend the day doing whatever dad loves most

A day spent together costs nothing — but the time together can be the most memorable gift of all.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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