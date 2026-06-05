How to save money and still make dad feel special this Father's Day

Father's Day is just weeks away, and shoppers are already feeling the pressure to find the perfect gift.
The good news: you don't have to spend big to make dad feel appreciated.
Retail experts said recently, shoppers are being more deliberate with their dollars.
"We are noticing that shoppers are spending a little less, but being more intentional," Stephanie Carls, a retail insights expert at RetailMeNot, said.
Shop now: Tools, grills and outdoor gear
If dad is into grilling, home improvement or the outdoors, now is the time to buy. Retailers are already running Father's Day sales, with some discounts reaching up to 60% off.
Watch for more gift ideas that can celebrate your Father without breaking the bank:
"I think you're still going to see a ton of great opportunities for discounted options, and those are going to be, especially at stores like Amazon, Lowe's, Home Depot, Wayfair, there's a ton of great stores that are even offering up to 60% off," Carls said.
Retailers already running Father's Day sales include:
- Amazon
- Lowe's
- Home Depot
- Ace Hardware
- Walmart
- Wayfair
Wait on electronics — better deals are coming
If dad has his eye on any of these, it may be worth holding off until after Father's Day:
- TVs
- Headphones
- Smartwatches
- Apple products
Why wait? Prime Day and competing retailer sales expected after Father's Day should bring deeper discounts on electronics than what's available right now.
Give the gift of time and experiences
Not every great gift comes with a price tag. Carls said experiences can be just as meaningful as anything you'd find on a store shelf.
"So maybe you have a sports fan in your life, or maybe you have someone who enjoys the outdoors," Carls said.
Free or low-cost ideas that dad will love:
- Go for a hike
- Take a bike ride around town
- Cook dad's favorite meal at home
- Spend the day doing whatever dad loves most
A day spent together costs nothing — but the time together can be the most memorable gift of all.
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