How to save big money on Halloween costumes, whether kids or adults

A brand new Halloween costume can cost $50 or more these days.

But think about it: Most costumes are worn for just a single night of the year.

One great way to trim your Halloween spending is to buy a costume that's been gently used.

Holly Moraine, a mom with another baby on the way, doesn't want to overspend on a Halloween costume her daughter will never wear again.

"We never pay full price for a Halloween costume for one night," she said.

That's why she went to the resale shop Once Upon a Child, where store manager Crystal Huckabee had just stocked dozens of kids costumes.

"You get great deals on Halloween costumes that have barely been worn, for a fraction of the cost," she said.

She walked us through some of her store's rows of inventory.

She has superhero costumes.

"Spiderman for $6.50," she said, which was one third of the original price.

Once Upon a Child had plenty of princesses, both Disney and non-Disney, including a Tangled dress for $6.50.

For older kids, the store had Stranger Things characters, such as a dress worn by Eleven in the Netflix series, "and only $6.50," Huckabee said.

She even had some brand new costumes that have never been worn.

"For $10, a robot ninja," she said.

Other places to find discount costumes

Whether you're shopping for kids or for adults, smart shopping expert Trae Bodge recommends secondhand.

"You will find very deeply discounted costumes at a Goodwill or Salvation Army," Bodge said.

If you have to buy new, she says prices drop closer to October 31st, "when those Halloween retailers are getting ready to close their doors, and they'll be pricing everything to move."

"Shopping online can mean savings," Bodge says, "but pay attention to accessories, and shipping costs."



We found a witch costume from Walmart,for example, that starts at $40 for a gown, belt and hat. But the best part is you get free shipping.



At Spirit, a similar looking costume was $29.99, but you have to pay shipping for orders under $40, which adds to the cost.



Target sells a gothic witch dress for $22.99, which appears to be the best deal of all, but a closer look reveals that no accessories are included, which will add to the price overall.

When that's the case, Bodge says, raid your closets.

"Think about what you might have that can be woven into this new costume," she said.

So with a little ingenuity, you'll save on a costume, so you don't waste your money.

