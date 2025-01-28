How to find significant savings on OTC medications during cold and flu season

CINCINNATI — As cold and flu season hits, consumers are looking for ways to save on expensive over-the-counter medications. Northern Kentucky customers said they've noticed price hikes across the board.

"The prices on even the generic products are like the prices the regular products used to be,” shopper Carol Lung said. “It's very irritating."

"I have Medicare and Medicaid, and it says it pays for everything, but I end up having to pay out of pocket like $6, $7," Newport resident Cecil Bowman added.

Ways to save on OTC medication

1. Ask your doctor for their recommendation before buying

Pharmacist Bob Crawford from Newport Drug Center advises consumers to consult with their doctor or pharmacist before purchasing medications.

“Give them your symptoms, so they can tell you what product you need so you're not buying products that you really don't need," he said.

2. Utilize coupons and other discounts

GoodRX can help you save on prescription medications, but you may not realize that GoodRX also offers coupons on over-the-counter medications and vitamins.

3. Try price comparison tools

Programs like SingleCare allow you to easily compare deals to find the lowest price in your area. Just type in the medication you're looking for on their website or app, and it will find any active coupons or discount codes.

4. Ask about prescription medications

Before buying the over-the-counter version, talk to your doctor and see if they can write you a prescription for something like cough medicine or pain relievers. A lot of times the prescription version can cost even less.

5. Purchase the generic brand over the name brand medication

According to the FDA, generic brand medications can cost up to 85% less than name brands, and they work the same because they have the same active ingredients.

"The generics have to be exactly as the brand names are. They can't be any different, it's regulated by the FDA," Crawford said.

He said it's easy to be fooled by the big names.

"We have people who come in and have to have the brand name product,” he said. “A lot of time we don't even carry the brand name product because sometimes it's two to three times more expensive than the generic is."

Name brands will be more expensive, however, generic prices also vary. Here's how prices compare at some of the big box stores for the 24-count generic brand cold and flu medication.

Kroger: $7.99

Target: $7.99

Amazon: $6.41

Walmart's "equate" brand: $11.94. If you get caplets instead of soft gels, it's just $4.98.

