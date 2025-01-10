How to find cheap flights as travel costs go up in 2025

Travel is getting more expensive in 2025, according to predictions by travel sites like Going and The Points Guy.

Airlines are cutting routes, and budget airlines struggle to find financial footing.

That’s impacting travelers like Michael Page, who said flying with his family on vacation is more expensive than ever.

"Snacks, drinks, all that stuff they’re taking away and then raising the prices,” Page said. “If the weather would have been better, we’d have driven.”

Michelle Brown, traveling with her poodle, said airfare is getting pricey.

“It was pretty high,” she said. “I paid like $500 something, and I'm paying $300 for him.”

Cheap flights are out there if you know where to look

In the new year, it may be wise to let the deals determine where you spend your hard-earned money.

For example, Southwest recently offered limited-time, one-way flights for as low as $49 to certain destinations.

The site Going also released its Where to Go in 2025 list, a compilation of destinations that are easier to travel to this year and therefore cheaper.

For international travelers, Going recommends places like Sicily, Scandinavia, Fiji, and our neighbor to the north, Canada, where some roundtrip tickets are less than $200, according to Going travel expert Katy Nastro.

"Some destinations across the U.S., you're paying a lot more to even get to,” Nastro said.

Nastro said less conventional destinations are becoming more accessible thanks to non-stop routes and growing demand.

"People are looking for a little bit of differentiation,” Nastro said. “Maybe not hitting Paris and London but opting for Oslo and Copenhagen."

Other places on Going’s Where to Go list include:



New Haven, Connecticut

Iceland

Dakar

Palau

Macau

How to save on spring and summer flights

Your best shot at scoring a deal, Nastro said, is to think about spring and summer trips now.

"The best time of year actually is to book in the opposite season,” she said. “So right now is a great time to start thinking about summer domestic travel as well as international travel.”

Nastro suggests you set price alerts for airfare through Going, Google Flights, Skyscanner, Hopper or other travel sites.

She recommends you don't stop your search, even after you've booked.

As long as you've booked a main cabin or above ticket, “call your airline and get a travel credit for that difference in price,” she said.

Nastro said there’s nothing wrong with booking basic economy airfare as it’s a great way to get a cheap seat. But you lose flexibility in terms of price tracking.

Traveler Makena Parker said she’ll be tracking prices, and scheduling her 2025 vacation based on the best price.

"Because of the increased prices I am trying to see what my options are,” she said.

A smart move for cheaper travel, so you don't waste your money.

