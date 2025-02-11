How to find budget-friendly Valentine's Day flowers

CINCINNATI — Consumers are expected to spend a record $27.5 billion on Valentine's Day this year, according to the National Retail Federation.

At some stores, a dozen roses can cost nearly $100. Flowers can be expensive, but there are some ways you can gift flowers without breaking the bank.

"For all those who think it's fun to work in a flower shop, they should try working here this week because it is a job,” said Jackie Chesher, florist at Adrian Durban in Clifton.

Chesher said this week is extremely busy as she and other florists work to fill orders leading up to Valentine's Day.

The owner of Adrian Durban in Clifton said orders spiked by about 35% this week.

"I call it the big eight-hour holiday. We'll have 700 to 850 deliveries within Feb. 13-14," Durban said.

Durban said flower prices are steady this February.

"Prices are the same,” he said. “They're the same as they have been for the past three years."

Opt for a mixed bouquet over roses

If roses are your flower of choice, you're not alone. Durban said it’s by far the best seller for Valentine’s Day.

"The guys will come in on Friday, there will be a line wrapped around here just coming in for roses, that's all they want," he said.

You can save money by opting for a mixed arrangement and incorporating more budget-friendly florals like hydrangeas, carnations or lilies.

"We can also do a bright mix of flowers and add a couple roses in it," Chesher said.

Durban said to place your order now if you plan on buying locally. He said if you wait until Thursday, they could sell out, and generally, the closer you get to Feb. 14, the more expensive flowers are going to be.

Don't be fooled by fake deals

If you're buying online, smart shopping expert Trae Bodge said to take a close look at the prices. While some retailers may offer discounts, they are at already-elevated prices.

"So, they can look like they're on sale, but they might be more expensive than usual," Bodge said.

Avoid delivery fees

To avoid the expensive delivery fees, check out the bouquets at your local grocery store, or even Amazon. Amazon offers a range of flower options and some of them are even Prime-eligible, which means free delivery.

Get creative and gift DIY

If money is tight, remember, it's really going to be the thought and effort that matters most. A small, simple arrangement or a homemade card can still show the same feelings as a $100 rose arrangement, and that way you don’t waste your money.

