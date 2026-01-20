CINCINNATI — January is historically a peak month for energy use — and this year is no exception. The recent blast of winter cold is driving up demand for heat. As a result, natural gas prices surged nearly 25% Tuesday — one of the largest one-day jumps in years.

"With the cost of energy and everything going up, now you've got to worry about your bills going up for the wintertime," Mark Stickling said.

WATCH: Simple ways to lower your winter energy bill

How to cut your winter heating costs amid price surge

Colder temperatures mean heating systems have to work harder and run longer — using more energy. In Cincinnati, heating usage surged by about 50% last month following a 10-degree temperature drop from November to December.

"Very likely that customer bills were higher in the month of December due to having to use their heating more because of those lower temperatures and snow we saw," Matt Martin said.

Martin, a Duke Energy spokesperson, says there are simple ways to help bring those bills down.

Tips for lowering your winter energy bill:

Set your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting in winter. The smaller the difference between inside and outside temperatures, the lower your energy usage and bill will be

Use ceiling fans strategically. Set the fan to run clockwise in winter to push warm air down from the ceiling

Replace your HVAC filters monthly and have your system serviced regularly to help prevent operational issues that can lead to higher energy bills

Seal air leaks using caulk and weatherstripping, and add insulation where needed

Install door sweeps to prevent air from escaping through the gap under your doors

Use draft stoppers or rolled towels around doors and windows to seal drafts

Lower your water heater to 120 degrees

Keep blinds open during the day to let sunlight help heat your home

Sign up for energy usage alerts to track consumption in real time and avoid surprises on your next bill

"Doing these small things can add up over time… small steps in the long run can make a big difference to help lower your energy usage and then lower your energy bill as well," Martin said.

When customers sign up for energy usage alerts, they can see in real time how much energy they're using and manage their bill month to month.

Additional help is available through Duke Energy, including payment plans, energy assistance funds and budget billing options. With more winter still ahead, even small changes now could mean noticeable savings when your next bill arrives, so you don't waste your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com