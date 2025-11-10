How to claim your $20 YouTube TV credit while ABC channels remain unavailable

CINCINNATI — If you're a YouTubeTV subscriber, you probably know you're still missing ABC, ESPN and Disney channels due to an ongoing contract dispute — but you might not be aware that you're eligible for a $20 credit on your next bill.

The streaming service pulled these channels from its lineup during contract negotiations with Disney, leaving viewers without access to local ABC affiliates, sports programming and popular Disney content.

While the dispute continues, YouTubeTV is offering subscribers a $20 credit, though the redemption process isn't immediately obvious to users. Here's how you can claim your credit.

Step-by-step guide to claim your credit

Step 1: Open YouTubeTV in your web browser (not the mobile app) and sign in to your account.

Step 2: Click your profile picture in the top right corner of the screen.

Step 3: Select "Settings" from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: On the left side of the settings page, click "Updates."

Step 5: Look for a tab that mentions Disney content and click "Claim Credit."

Step 6: You should see a confirmation message stating the $20 credit will be applied to your next bill.

Alternative viewing options

It's unclear how long this dispute or credit offer will last, but while waiting for the channels to return, subscribers have several options to access their favorite programming:



Digital antenna: Basic antennas are available online and can pick up local broadcast channels over the air. I found one on Amazon for just $5.99.

Free trials: Services like Hulu+ Live TV and Fubo offer free trial periods, though users should remember to cancel before being charged.

Direct streaming: Some content remains available through individual platforms. Dancing with the Stars fans can stream episodes live on the Disney+ app.

WCPO.com: Local news and weather from WCPO remains accessible at wcpo.com, regardless of the YouTubeTV blackout.

WCPO is an ABC affiliate owned by The E.W. Scripps Company, which is not involved in the current contract negotiations between YouTubeTV and Disney-owned ABC. In the meantime, if you subscribe to YouTubeTV, make sure to claim your credit, so you don't waste your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

