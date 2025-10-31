How Amazon Prime members can save 25 cents per gallon on gas

CINCINNATI — Just in time for the holiday travel season, your Amazon Prime account can help you save at the gas pump. A new discount program offers Prime members 25 cents off every gallon of gas.
How to redeem your Prime gas savings
- Download the Earnify app
- Link your Prime account to the app
- Find participating gas stations near you
- Start saving at the pump
Important details to know:
- Offer expires: December 26
- Offered on Fridays only
- Participating stations include BP, Amoco and AMPM locations
We told Brandi Cole, a case manager who drives daily for work, about the savings opportunity.
"I drive every day, I use a lot of gas," Cole said. "I'm gonna look into that—that's awesome actually."
Apps to help you save on gas
- Gas Guru: Search gas prices by location with discount rewards up to 25 cents per gallon
- GasBuddy: Similar price comparison features with rewards programs
- AAA app: Helps locate cheaper gas prices and maximize loyalty program benefits
Kroger fuel savings opportunities
Kroger's current promotion runs through Nov. 4. With the promotion, you can:
- Earn 4X fuel points on Private Selection purchases
- Use digital coupon or paper coupon in-store
Kroger's upcoming 'Fall Fuel Event' starts Nov. 7, helping customers with:
- 4X fuel points all weekend long
- Available Friday through Sunday
Maximize your savings strategy
To get the most out of gas savings programs:
- Stack multiple discounts when possible
- Use loyalty programs at your regular stations
- Check apps before filling up to find the best prices
- Take advantage of grocery store fuel point programs
