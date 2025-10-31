Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
How Amazon Prime members can save 25 cents per gallon on gas

CINCINNATI — Just in time for the holiday travel season, your Amazon Prime account can help you save at the gas pump. A new discount program offers Prime members 25 cents off every gallon of gas.

How to redeem your Prime gas savings

  • Download the Earnify app
  • Link your Prime account to the app
  • Find participating gas stations near you
  • Start saving at the pump

Important details to know:

  • Offer expires: December 26
  • Offered on Fridays only
  • Participating stations include BP, Amoco and AMPM locations

WATCH: How you can save 25 cents per gallon on Fridays

How Amazon Prime members can now save on gas

We told Brandi Cole, a case manager who drives daily for work, about the savings opportunity.

"I drive every day, I use a lot of gas," Cole said. "I'm gonna look into that—that's awesome actually."

Apps to help you save on gas

  • Gas Guru: Search gas prices by location with discount rewards up to 25 cents per gallon
  • GasBuddy: Similar price comparison features with rewards programs
  • AAA app: Helps locate cheaper gas prices and maximize loyalty program benefits

Kroger fuel savings opportunities

Kroger's current promotion runs through Nov. 4. With the promotion, you can:

  • Earn 4X fuel points on Private Selection purchases
  • Use digital coupon or paper coupon in-store

Kroger's upcoming 'Fall Fuel Event' starts Nov. 7, helping customers with:

  • 4X fuel points all weekend long
  • Available Friday through Sunday

Maximize your savings strategy

To get the most out of gas savings programs:

  1. Stack multiple discounts when possible
  2. Use loyalty programs at your regular stations
  3. Check apps before filling up to find the best prices
  4. Take advantage of grocery store fuel point programs

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

