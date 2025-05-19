Home projects that bring the best return at resale time

If you're planning to sell your home, certain remodeling projects can attract more buyers and potentially increase your sale price, while others might not boost your resale value at all.

New research from the National Association of Realtorshighlights which home improvement projects yield the best return on investment when it comes time to sell.

Topping the list is the installation of a new steel front door, which ranks as the most valuable project according to the report.

The top high-value improvements for 2025, according to the realtors' report, include:



A steel front door

Closet renovations

A fiberglass front door

New vinyl windows

"When you pull up to the house to view it, you want to make sure that you feel welcome going into that house as a new buyer," said Jessica Lautz, deputy chief economist at the National Association of Realtors.

Watch: A contractor shows some of the most worthwhile projects you can undertake to enhance your home’s appeal.

Most worthwhile home projects

Home improvement contractor Hannah Wells, owner of REP General Contracting, agrees that first impressions are crucial, particularly in key areas like the kitchen.

"There's an old saying that kitchens and baths sell a home, and that does stand true," Wells said.

While full kitchen remodels can be effective, Wells advises that homeowners don’t necessarily need to spend tens of thousands of dollars to make their property more appealing.

"There are lots of clever ways to update your space and make it appear to be much more cosmetically pleasing without having to invest tens of thousands of dollars," Wells said.

The National Association of Realtors also recommends painting the entire interior, or at least one main room, and replacing an old roof before listing your home.

Wells cautions against overly personalized improvements, like custom office spaces.

"They are not going to have the biggest reaction from a potential buyer nor the biggest return on investment," Wells said.

According to realtors, in today’s market, 46% of home buyers are less willing to compromise on a home's condition, making strategic improvements more essential than ever.

That way, you don't waste your money.

