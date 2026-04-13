High gas prices sparking a surge in EV and hybrid searches

Is it time to rethink buying a hybrid or fully electric vehicle?

Higher gas prices and high car loan rates this spring are prompting many drivers to give fuel-efficient cars another look.

Gas prices rose by more than $1 on average from the end of February to the end of March.

This increase has renewed shopper interest in EVs, with Cars.com reporting an average 25% surge in total EV searches during the same period.

New EV searches were up 23.8%, while used EV searches rose 25.5%.

Hybrids have also seen a healthy bump with new hybrid searches up 12.5%.

"As an EV owner myself, I will say right now, it's a really good feeling to drive past the gas station," Jenni Newman, editor-in-chief at Cars.com, said.

WATCH car buyers explain why they are now looking at hybrids and EVs:

Hybrids and EV's suddenly popular again, as gas prices surge

EVs and higher upfront costs

Newman’s advice to any driver considering an EV is to think about range, how many miles they drive daily, and their ability to charge at home.

If you own an EV, Level 2 charging is often recommended for longer range and quicker charging times. While Level 2 chargers are convenient, they are also an added expense.

"We've installed EV chargers at some of the houses of our expert car reviewers here at Cars.com," Newman said. "We found the range in price was all over the place. It was as little as $1,500 to as much as $6,000 because this person had to do a trench; they had to get a new panel."

Electric vehicles require much less maintenance due to fewer parts and no engine oil. But they are more expensive upfront.



According to Cox Automotive, the average transaction price for new EVs in January was $55,715.

Manufacturers are releasing more affordable, mass-market EVs in their new lineups. The redesigned 2026 Nissan Leaf starts at $31,535. The 2027 Chevrolet Bolt starts at $28,995.

Used EV trends

The used EV market is emerging as a sweet spot for buyers.

The average listing price for used EVs was $35,442 in January, down 5.1% year over year.

"You can get a brand-new Model Y for what, $60, $70,000? You can get a used one for $29, $30,000," Karl Albright, general manager at National City Auto Center in National City, California, said.

According to CarGurus, shopper interest is translating into real demand, with used EV sales up nearly 30% year over year.

The Tesla Model Y, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Chevy Equinox EV, and Nissan Ariya are seeing some of the biggest gains.

Shopper Anthony Kemper is considering buying a used EV.

"You don't pay that high sticker price on the lot, and you don't lose any value right away," Kemper said.

Corey Haire with CarMax said the company launched its own EV hub to answer common questions from consumers.

"Giving the consumer that information so that they can make that right decision, because it can be kind of a lifestyle change," Haire said.

Shopper Bridget Babbe checked out the fully electric Mustang Mach-E, which has an energy efficiency equivalent to 90 miles per gallon of gas.

"It would be great to save on gas, especially with the prices on gas," Babbe said.

An EV will save you thousands at the pump, but know the full upfront cost before you buy, so you don’t waste your money.

____________________________

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

________________________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com

