Here's which grocery stores offer the lowest prices on essential items this week

CINCINNATI — When you make your weekly grocery run, chances are you head to the same store. But are you really getting the best deals?

I asked what you wanted to see more of to help lower your grocery cart total, and you asked for more price comparisons between stores. So this week, I checked prices at Aldi, Meijer, Walmart and Kroger to find out where you can save the most money.

I looked at the cost of these six everyday items:

A gallon of 2% milk

A dozen large eggs

A 100% whole wheat loaf of bread

Chicken breast (per pound)

A 1-pound tray of 80/20 ground beef

On-the-vine tomatoes (per pound)

These prices are from stores here in the Tri-State, but prices can vary slightly by location.

WATCH: Comparing everyday essentials across common grocery stores

Which grocery store offers the lowest prices on essential items?

Where to find the lowest prices this week

Tomatoes

Earlier this week, I reported on tomato prices hitting record highs. A deep freeze in Florida during peak season, combined with wet weather in Mexico’s growing season, has shrunk this year’s crop. The national average is around $2.25 per pound. I found locally grown tomatoes at $4.29 per pound.

Lowest price: Walmart at $1.98 per pound

Aldi: $2.08 per pound

Kroger: $2.29 per pound

Meijer: $2.69 per pound

A gallon of 2% milk



Lowest price: Walmart at $2.64

Aldi: $2.75

Kroger: $2.89

Meijer: $2.89

A dozen large eggs



Lowest price: Walmart at $1.67

Kroger: $1.79

Meijer: $1.79

Aldi: $1.85

100% whole wheat bread



Lowest price: Walmart at $1.97

Aldi: $2.15

Kroger: $2.29

Meijer: $2.49

Chicken breast (per pound)



Lowest price: Aldi at $2.29 per pound

Walmart: $2.57 per pound

Meijer: $2.69 per pound

Kroger: $2.89 per pound

80/20 ground beef (1-pound tray)



Lowest price: Kroger and Meijer, both on sale for $5.99

Walmart: $7.43

Note: Aldi didn’t have a 1-pound 80/20 tray, but its 2-pound package was $5.79 per pound ($11.58 total)

Total basket cost

If you bought all six of these items, where would you spend the least? This week, it’s Aldi. The other three stores all landed in the $18 range.

Aldi: $16.91

Kroger: $18.14

Walmart: $18.26

Meijer: $18.54

If you have other ideas for this segment, reach out to Taylor here:

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