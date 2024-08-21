Here's where you can save on last-minute dorm essentials

Many college students are heading back to campus this week.

Patrick Johnson and Jaxon Hampton just moved into their freshman dorm at the University of Cincinnati on Tuesday. They’ve been friends since elementary school, and now, they’re roommates.

Over the past few months, they spent a lot of time and money to get everything they need to be ready for move in.

I asked them how much they spent.

“I would say close to $2,000,” Hampton said. “Our parents had to have a conversation about what to buy.”

Johnson added that it was a long process.

"Yeah, [our parents] had to coordinate [to] make sure we didn't double down on anything," he said.

During their shopping, they sound they found the best deals at IKEA, HomeGoods and Target.

If you’re looking for last minute deals, Seth Horvath, the store director at Target in West Chester, said most of Target’s college merchandise is on sale this week.

“We know that our students are going back to school in the Cincinnati area," Horvath said. "We want to make sure they have great deals."

Horvath took us through the aisles to show us some of the biggest savings.

“Our bed pillows are very popular, and at $16 it’s just a fantastic price,” he said. “Brightroom released a dorm room trash can, and it’s been one of the favorites.”

The trash can is originally $10, but it's on sale for $8 this week.

“Three-drawer storage units are some of our most popular,” he said. “This week they are a great deal. $12 for the three-drawer, and $16 for the expanded drawer.”

One of the best sales going on this week: Room Essentials futons are 40% off.

“Brightroom also has stackable trays. They are great for organizing small areas such as a dorm room, most of those are on sale this week," Horvath said.

As for Johnson and Hampton, they're all moved in and have everything they need to start the school year off right. Now, they’re ready for the fun part.

“I just like want to get involved with like sports and also the football games, like those would be fun,” Johnson said.

“And meeting new people is going to be really fun,” Hampton said.

