Here's where to find the lowest-priced turkey ahead of Thanksgiving

CINCINNATI — With Thanksgiving around the corner, you may be starting to prepare for your big family meal. I searched stores across the Tri-State to bring you the lowest turkey-day deals, so you don't waste your money.

Latest USDA data shows the average price for a whole bird is about 97 cents per pound, but many retailers are slashing prices right now to win your dollar.

Here are the turkey prices I found across the area:

Meijer — 39¢/lb.

Meijer currently has the lowest price, tied with another retailer. With an mPerks rewards account, you can get a Meijer brand turkey for just 39 cents per pound, or 49 cents per pound if you're not a loyalty member.

Walmart — 39¢/lb.

Walmart ties Meijer for the lowest-priced turkey. Walmart offers Shady Brook Farms turkeys, which are also available for 39 cents per pound. It also carries Butterball turkeys for 69 cents per pound.

Kroger — 59¢/lb.

Kroger launched new digital deals Wednesday. With a digital coupon, Kroger brand turkeys are 59 cents per pound. The sign I saw in the store noted there's a limit of one, with an additional $25 purchase required.

Taylor Nimmo

A fresh Butterball whole turkey is also on sale for $1.99 per pound at Kroger.

WATCH: See our full turkey price comparison in the player below

Here's where to find the lowest-priced turkeys for Thanksgiving

Aldi— 77¢/lb.

At Aldi, Jennie-O frozen turkeys are 77 cents per pound. That's the turkey included in Aldi's Thanksgiving meal deal—everything you need to feed 10 people for about $40.

You'll also find Butterball turkeys for 97 cents per pound and whole fresh Kirkwood turkeys for $1.69 per pound.

Publix— 49¢/lb.

Publix isn't usually part of our price comparison, but its weekly ad shows whole young turkeys at 49 cents per pound this week. There's a limit of two, and no coupon is required to get the deal.

Black Friday savings extend beyond turkey deals

Kroger's Black Friday deals also kicked off today and run through December 2. They're offering a holiday savings bonus—spend $200 or more and you'll earn 20% off to use between December 11 and 14.

