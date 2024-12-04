Here's how you can make some extra cash this holiday season

‘Tis the season for holiday shopping.

According to the National Retail Federation, on average, shoppers are expected to spend over $900 on holiday purchases this year.

Between gifts, food and seasonal decorations — it can all add up quickly.

I spoke with shoppers as they looked for the perfect gifts for everyone on their list.

"I was shopping for my mom, my niece, my nephew and my brother,” said Lauren Bothe, outside the TJ Maxx in Newport. “I was getting them gifts for Christmas."

Funding holiday gifts for friends and family can be overwhelming, especially if your budget is already tight.

"It's hard to keep track of what you're spending and how much you have left," Bothe said.

If you're worried more money will be going out than coming in, you may want to pick up a side gig for some extra cash.

Kimberly Palmer with NerdWallet said the good news is many stores are looking for seasonal help this month.

“There's a lot of demand at retailers for workers who can come in and help with the holiday rush," she said. “If you work 32 hours, earning around $16 an hour, that can get you to $500 which can help with all of those holiday expenses.”

If retail isn't for you, Palmer said delivery drivers are also in high demand.

“So, thinking about things like Uber Eats, Instacart, Doordash,” she said. “All of those kinds of services are looking for workers, and this time of year, especially, you can pick up a lot of work that way."

Northern Kentucky shoppers said told us the ways they're making some extra money around the holidays.

"I babysit for extra money and that's been working out pretty well for me," Bothe said.

"Sometimes I like to take stuff to Plato’s Closet," Bothe’s friend, Jahla Ellis added.

Palmer said if you're looking for work, get creative and think outside of the box

“So, if you have a hidden skill, for example, maybe you're a really good photographer, or you enjoy cooking or baking. People are looking for help with all kinds of things, even putting together toys for kids or furniture,” Palmer said.

I asked Palmer what the next steps are for people who have a skill they want to utilize.

"Well, what's really helpful is that there are a lot of e-commerce platforms, places like Fiverr, Etsy, Airtasker, all kinds of websites that make it really easy to connect with people who are looking for extra help and services," she said.

You can also go on sites like TaskRabbit and pick up jobs doing things like yard work, TV mounting, cleaning and appliance repair. You could also consider an app like Rover and walk some dogs around your neighborhood.

NerdWallet said finding ways to save money can be as effective as earning a little more, so you could always cut back on your spending, that way you don't waste your money.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com