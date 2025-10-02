Here are this week's best grocery deals between Kroger, Walmart, Aldi and Meijer

CINCINNATI — The Consumer Price Index report expects a 3% jump in food prices this year, and you can certainly feel it at the grocery store. Each week, I check Walmart, Aldi, Kroger and Meijer so you know where to find the best deals.

<img src="https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/23186893/thumbnail" width="100%" alt="chart visualization" />

I track prices on these five essential products across all four stores:



One gallon of 2% milk

A dozen eggs

A loaf of whole wheat bread

Boneless, skinless chicken breast

Ground beef

Here are this week's best deals on each item:



Milk (1 gallon): Kroger leads at $2.29

Eggs (1 dozen): Meijer has the best price at $2.39

Whole wheat bread (1 loaf): Aldi wins at $1.55

Chicken breasts: Walmart offers the lowest price at $2.67 per pound

Ground beef: Walmart also leads at $6.93 per pound

If you bought all five items — milk, eggs, bread, chicken and beef — here's how the totals compare:

Store

Milk

Eggs

Chicken

Beef

Bread

Total

Walmart

$2.56

$2.72

$2.67

$6.93

$1.97

$16.85

Meijer

$2.42

$2.39

$2.69

$6.99

$1.99

$16.48

Aldi

$2.99

$2.59

$3.49

$7.29

$1.55

$17.91

Kroger

$2.29

$2.89

$2.99

$7.49

$1.79

$17.45



Delivery is also becoming a more common option for grocery shopping. Kroger recently announced it would be available for delivery on the DoorDash app.

Beyond the traditional stores, Amazon is expanding its grocery game with the launch of "Amazon Grocery," a new brand targeting budget shoppers. The service includes milk, produce, meat and seafood, with most products under $5. Prime members can get free same-day delivery on orders over $25.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

