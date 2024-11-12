Giant XXL TVs all the rage this holiday season, but are they worth buying?

One of the hottest gifts this holiday season won't fit under the Christmas tree.

That's because they can be almost 100 inches in diameter, or more than 8 feet.

They are known as "super giant," or "XXL TV's" at Best Buy, and ironically come at a time when most of us get our media on tiny 3-inch screens in our hands.

You may remember just a few years ago when 65 inches was all the range when it comes to 4KTVs.

But now 85 is the new 65, and they go up from there.

Best Buy's Tyler Curtis says you can now buy a 98-inch, or even a 100-inch TV, that can take up almost an entire wall.

Best of all, he said, "you have free installation with 98 and above to make it easier for such a large TV to get into your home."

Are extra-large sets worth considering?

Some of these 98-inch TVs sell for $2,500 or more, with "budget" sets starting around $1,500

If you are OK with the price, should you consider one?

First of all, make sure your living room or family room is big enough. A 98-inch set may be too big to hang over a fireplace, and might look ridiculously large in a modest living room.

If that feels too large for your needs, the good news is you'll find 85-inch TVs for under $1,000 this holiday season, with Black Friday markdowns expected to be as low as $600.

Walmart's Matt Goans says while the store's early Black Friday sales are live now, some of the biggest sales still happen on Thanksgiving evening and the day after the holiday.

"Our 85-inch TV will be part of a special drop Walmart will do on Thanksgiving night," Goans said.

Shopper Chuck Duray is planning to take the plunge to an XXL TV at Best Buy this holiday season.

"Probably 75 inches," he told us while looking at a wall of 4KTVs.

Kaley Polk would love one too, especially since you can now do it all from home.

"I prefer online to in-stores, it's less crowded," she said.

That way you just wait for delivery.

Remember, however, that you can't carry an 85- or 95-inch TV in the back of an SUV, so ask about delivery, or find a friend with a good-sized pickup truck, so you don't waste your money.

