Game day snacks on a budget: Where to find the cheapest treats for tailgates, watch parties

CINCINNATI — Football season is here! You can feel the excitement in the air ahead of the Bengals season opener this weekend.

Whether you're attending a tailgate or hosting a watch party, it’s time to start planning your game day snacks.

We asked you on Facebook what your go-to game day snack is.

"You can't go wrong with nachos and cheese, pigs in a blanket, or those little barbecue meatballs," Bengals fan Daphne Lewis said.

Preparing a game day spread can be difficult if you're on a budget.

“It's definitely been a struggle recently," Lewis said.

She said she’s taken measures to cut back and save money.

"Not buying anything too elaborate, stuff that we don't need, and going with the generic instead of the name brand,” she said.

We went to Family Dollar to see if we could put together a game day snack tray at a low price.

First, we had to find something to serve it on.

They had a whole wall of plastic plates, bowls, and serving utensils — all for only $1. We picked up a snack tray and some small bowls for the dips.

Here’s everything we got:

  • Tortilla Chips: $2.95
  • Cheese Balls: $1.25
  • Mini Pretzels: $1.60
  • Jar of Salsa: $2.75
  • Corn Nuts: $2.20
  • Chocolate Covered Cashews: $2.65
  • Chip and Dip Clear Tray: $1.25
  • 4-pack Crystal Bowl: $1.25
  • Tax: $0.31

TOTAL: $16.21

Here's the final product:

What about Skyline dip? We went searching for the ingredients to check the prices for that too.

It may not be the skyline name brand, but Family Dollar had a very similar off-brand chili for only $1.50. We found a block of Philadelphia cream cheese for $3.25 and shredded cheese for just $2.85, so it's possible to make your own Skyline dip for less than $8!

