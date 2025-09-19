Bengals ticket prices drop after toe injury sidelines Joe Burrow for at least 3 months

CINCINNATI — A season that began with high hopes for Bengals fans has taken an unexpected turn. But for some, that twist could come with a surprising upside for their wallets.

A lot can change in just one week. Last Friday, fans were excited about their team's prospects, with many expressing hopes for a Super Bowl run. But this week, reality hit when we learned Joe Burrow will be out for at least three months due to a toe injury.

333-Seat, a ticket resale company, says Burrow is a major driver of ticket sales. However, the immediate impact on ticket demand wasn't as severe as expected.

"Honestly, not much of a drop in demand. We were expecting kind of an end of the world scenario on Monday, and it didn't really happen," said Sammy Wulfeck from 333-Seat.

Bengals fans are known for their loyalty, win or lose. But the reality is that many budgets are stretched thin. A new Bankrate study finds 39% of Americans plan to cut back on entertainment this year, and with Bengals tickets running hundreds of dollars, that hits hard.

"He is the franchise quarterback. You can't lose him and not see some kind of impact," Wulfeck said.

But there is a silver lining for fans looking to attend games. Wulfeck said resale prices have dropped about 20-25% following the injury news.

Experts say the best time to lock in a deal varies depending on the match-up, but some of the lowest prices currently are for games towards the end of the season.

"Definitely near the end of the season, when the Cardinals come to town, or last game of the season against the Browns, those tend to be the lowest price," Wulfeck said. "There are great deals out there right now for the Jets game."

Fans can also turn to apps like GameTime or TickPick, which alert users when seats get cheaper. Games that aren't on prime time also tend to be more affordable.

For those who are flexible and don't mind a little risk, waiting until game day can yield the biggest savings. Tickets often fall dramatically in price, even after kickoff.

