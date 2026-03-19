Fayetteville couple says promise of solar panel savings fell short

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — Promises of major energy savings have turned into mounting costs for a Brown County couple who say their solar panel deal was not what they signed up for.

Ashley and Darren Dietrich say they were told the 26 solar panels installed on their Fayetteville home would heavily reduce their Duke Energy bills, and some months, could even eliminate their bill.

They also say they were told an Ohio solar energy grant would cover the cost of the solar panel system after 15 months of payments.

Instead, they say those promises never materialized, and after those first 15 months, their monthly expenses actually increased.

"The payment did actually increase by $100. That’s when we started making phone calls to find out there was no grant to cover the loan, which was a $56,000 loan," Ashley Dietrich said.

WATCH: How this Brown County couple said promises of solar panel savings fell short

Couple says promise of solar savings fell short

The couple says the first red flag came during installation. What they were told would be a one-day job stretched into two months, with multiple no-shows along the way. Even after the system was finally up and running, they say it failed to generate enough power to eliminate their utility bills.

"If we have two to three cloudy days where they’re not generating power, those panels are pretty much useless," Darren Dietrich said.

Now, the Dietrichs say they are paying $308 a month for the solar panels, on top of an additional $100 to $200 monthly Duke Energy bill.

When they reached out to ION Solar for help, they say they were unable to get answers or a resolution.

"They had no answers for us," Darren Dietrich said. "They pretty much said, you have to pay it no matter what."

The couple says ION Solar directed them to their loan provider, Dividend. However, when they contacted Dividend, they say they were told the lender has no affiliation with ION Solar and that payments must continue until the loan is fully paid.

Compounding their concerns, the Dietrichs say they later discovered a lien had been placed on their mortgage without their knowledge.

"There was nothing talked about to be a lien or anything of that nature," Darren Dietrich said.

I reached out to ION Solar on the couple’s behalf, asking for a response to the Dietrichs’ claims, including:



Their statements about being misled or receiving inaccurate information

Whether the company plans to offer any refund, system removal, loan cancellation or other relief

Any official statement the company would like to provide

The company has not yet responded to my request for comment.

Financial Pressure on a Growing Family

The family said the added financial burden is taking a toll.

"Tremendously, like I said, we have a new baby with some medical needs. Now (the solar panel situation) is becoming very taxing on the monthly expenses," Ashley Dietrich said.

Ashley Dietrich says she has filed complaints with the Better Business Bureau and the Ohio attorney general.

Advice to others

Now, the Dietrichs hope their situation can help others considering similar agreements.

"It was like one of those used car things, like if you sign now, it’ll save you a lot of money, which did not happen," Darren Dietrich said. "I would definitely take your time, research it."

To avoid similar situations, experts recommend getting all promises in writing before signing any contract and thoroughly researching a company before committing; that way, you don't waste your money.

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