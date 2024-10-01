Fall activities in Cincinnati on a budget: We looked at where to save

CINCINNATI — Fun fall festivities are happening across the Tri-State — and many activities can be enjoyed without breaking your budget.

I broke down some of the events you can enjoy with the family and ways to save on admission.

Kings Island

Whether you’re looking for tricks or treats, Kings Island has them both.

“(During the day) I like to say it's all fun and no fear, because that's your traditional family activities, from trick or treating to dressing up in costumes,” said Kings Island Director of Communications Chad Showalter. “But as the sun goes down, the monsters come out.”

How to save:



Admission included if you already bought a season pass

Admission also included if you buy next year's season pass

You can save up to $54 by purchasing tickets online instead of at the gate

Burwinkel Farms’ Fall Festival

You can find corn mazes, sunflower fields, pumpkin picking and more at Burwinkel Farms in Ross.

For $8 a person, you can enjoy all activities. You also get a free small pumpkin, and a sunflower. For $12 a person, you can also enjoy a hayride.

“You’re not just taking a hayride through our farm, you’re taking a hayride through gorgeous sunflower fields,” Karen Burwinkel said.

HallZooWeen at the Cincinnati Zoo

During select weekends in October, enjoy HallZOOween at the Cincinnati Zoo.

HallZOOween is free with zoo admission. You can save about 40% by purchasing tickets online instead of at the gate.

USS Nightmare

If you’re looking for a good jump scare all aboard the USS nightmare!

General admission is $25-$35, depending the day

If you go in a group of more than 15 people, tickets are $8 off on Thursdays and Sundays and $5 off on Fridays and Saturdays.

Fall on the Farm, Blooms and Berries Farm Market

The “Fall on the Farm” festival is happening at Blooms and Berries in Loveland.

“Everybody’s being a little more conscious about their spending and that’s a good idea right now, right?” Farmer Jeff Probst said.

Probst says they’re offering extra savings this year: 10% off all pumpkins with the purchase of admission.

“We’re trying to lean in and really be sensitive and help out the people who are trying to be a little more budget conscious,” Probst said.

I also asked viewers to weigh in on their best recommendations for fall activities on a budget on Facebook.

