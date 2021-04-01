Fake Amazon phone calls are fooling customers

Many of us have been ordering more items from Amazon during the pandemic. Sometimes you don't remember exactly what you ordered, which makes it easy to fall for the latest phone scam, which involves a slick call warning you of a problem with your Amazon account.

One almost-victim, Kimberly Moore, was at her health administrator job when she received a strange call on her cell.

"This call is regarding your purchase from Amazon.com," the caller said. "You made a transaction for $529."

Moore knew she never made any such purchase, but she was worried enough to consider calling a number the message provided for her — one the message claimed would "get it all straightened out for you," she said.

Instead, she checked her Amazon account and confirmed there was no such $529 order.

Caller claims fraudulent activity, stresses urgency

Amazon customers across the country are getting calls like hers. Sometimes, the automated call asks them to press a number to speak with a live operator. The caller says it is urgent.

"That order seemed to be fraudulent," one call said."Press 1 to speak with an Amazon fraud department executive."

Don't. The FTC issued an alert saying that if you press 1, an agent will ask for the credit card number attached to the account or, in some cases, more personal information.

It's all a scam.

Amazon will email you personally — with your name — if there is ever any account issue.

Moore is glad she checked her account online before calling the number back.

"I figured it was a fraud, but I was like, 'Gosh, is there $500 now missing from my account?'" she said.

Luckily, her account was fine.

If you get a call you're still not quite sure about, ask the caller to read you your account number: Chances are they have no idea what it is. Just don't give it to them.

That way, you don't waste your money.

__________________________

Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Like" John Matarese Money on Facebook

Follow John on Instagram @johnmataresemoney

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com