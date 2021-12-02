Watch
MoneyConsumerDon't Waste Your Money

Actions

Early Christmas: Cincinnati gas prices plunge to the $2.80's

But will this 40 cent drop really last?
items.[0].image.alt
WCPO
Gas prices fall to $2.82<br/>
Gas prices fall to $2.82
Posted at 11:33 AM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 11:33:04-05

CINCINNATI — It's been a tough year on our wallets with prices soaring due to supply chain issues and inflation.

But we are finally getting a break when it comes to gas prices, with an early holiday gift in the form of a .40 cent drop at the pump.

Myra Johnson couldn't believe what she found at Speedway on Columbia Parkway this week: Gas prices down to $2.82 a gallon, far lower from the $3.35 prices in the area just a few weeks ago.

"Oh, it's wonderful, it is just wonderful," she said.

Erin McGillicuddy saved $15 filling up her SUV, compared to last time.

"I am an in-home therapist, and I drive all around town, " she said, "and this is the lowest I have seen in the past three weeks."

Just up the road, at UDF in Mt Lookout, prices were also down to $2.82.

Gas Buddy.com reports prices as low as $2.81 Thursday at several stations on the West Side, including Mt. Airy and Monfort Heights

In Kentucky, Gas Buddy reports $2.84 at several stations in Florence, as well as $2.79 at Sam's Club there (membership required).

Click on the WCPO Gas Price Map to see prices at stations near you.

How long will this break last?

AAA and Gas Buddy credit a combination of:

  • Thanksgiving holiday demand coming to an end.
  • World crude prices dropping from $80 to under $70 a barrel.
  • President Biden's recent release of oil from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserves.

All that is knocking pump prices down 20 - 40 cents from two weeks ago, depending on location.

Marvin Springer was so thrilled, he was filling up a gas can for his mower and power tools.

"It wont last, I don't think so," he said, "so I will enjoy it while its here."

He could be right. Bank of America, unfortunately, is predicting a surge in oil prices in the New Year, possibly up to $100 a barrel.

That could push gas prices up to $4 a gallon in the spring.

But for now enjoy this early gift from Santa and don't waste your money.

____________

Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Like" John Matarese Money on Facebook

Follow John on Instagram @johnmataresemoney

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Waste Your Money logo

Don't Waste Your Money

8:47 PM, Oct 17, 2018

Have a problem?
Send me an email, at jmatarese@wcpo.com or message me on Facebook.