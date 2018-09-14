Don't Waste Your Money merchandise now for sale

"Doesn't that Stink?" onesies for your baby

John Matarese
6:02 PM, Apr 24, 2018
13 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Viewers have asked me for years if we sell any "Don't Waste Your Money" (TM) merchandise, such as coffee cups.  Finally, the answer is yes.

I am still not sure if I am flattered, embarrassed, or horrified, but our company has just started selling "Don't Waste Your Money" merchandise such as coffee mugs and T shirts, including a baby onesie saying "Doesn't that Stink?" (Get it? Great gift for a newborn, perhaps. Maybe not)

Also, your English professor grandfather will just love a shirt saying "Mo money, less problems."

Check it out on the Scripps Third and Walnut retail store online.

If you prefer, you can buy a Fiona the Baby Hippo shirt or picture book, which might be a little more family friendly.

All proceeds go to.... actually I am not sure where they go, but they don't come to me.

As always, don't waste your money.

________________

“Don't Waste Your Money” is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. (“Scripps”).

"Like" John Matarese on Facebook

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)

Sign up for John's free newsletter by clicking here

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com

Contact John at jmatarese@wcpo.com

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top