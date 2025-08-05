Don't overpay for the Cincinnati Open: Insider secrets to score the cheapest tickets

MASON, Ohio — The Cincinnati Open is serving up excitement this week with affordable ticket options for tennis fans and newcomers alike. The tournament offers several ways to experience world-class tennis without breaking the bank.

Best deals available during qualifying rounds

Tickets for the qualifying rounds start at just $8, giving spectators a seat at center court and access to explore the newly renovated facilities.

"Tickets start at $8. You get a seat at center court, then you get to go around and see all of the renovations we've done," said Ben Baumeister, Senior Director of Strategy for the Cincinnati Open.

Those renovations are substantial. The Cincinnati Open campus has undergone $260 million in improvements, with new courts and enhanced amenities for both fans and players.

More than just tennis

The tournament has evolved into a complete entertainment experience beyond the matches.

"We have tons of live music, food and beverage experiences. Jeff Ruby's is out here now. We have a new merch shop, with the tax-free holiday you can take advantage of at our new merch shop," Baumeister said.

Budget-friendly ticket strategies

For the best deals, consider these money-saving approaches:

Timing matters: Tickets for matches on Monday through Thursday are generally cheaper than those for weekend matches.

Try Grandstand Court: The court offers some of the most affordable tickets while still providing full access to the tournament grounds.

"This has quickly become one of the best courts in tennis. It has the best matches," Baumeister said.

When checking prices online, tickets were available for less than $10 on Wednesday.

Family savings: Families with young children have a special opportunity to save money on Thursday, August 7.

"Kid's Day is now on Thursday, Aug. 7," Baumeister said.

Parents can get tickets for children 12 and under at 50% off with the purchase of an adult ticket. The day includes on-court tennis drills, autograph sessions, face painting, balloon artists, and live music.

Last-minute deals

Being patient can pay off. Track prices right up until match day, as unsold tickets often mean surprise discounts as game time approaches.

